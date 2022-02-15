AirPods Pro & AirPods 3 hit the lowest prices of 2022 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Last month, Amazon had big AirPods Pro price cuts as well as deals on every other AirPods model. All of Apple’s AirPods models including noise cancelling AirPods Pro with MagSafe and AirPods Max were included in the big blowout. Our readers went nuts over them and thousands of people got in on the action.

Among those deals, there’s no question whatsoever that AirPods Pro was the most popular model among our readers. With a huge $60 discount, how could it not be? Today, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that all of Apple’s AirPods models are back on sale with even deeper discounts. The bad news is that there’s one model that’s selling so fast, it might sell out before you know it.

The biggest sellout risk is definitely AirPods Pro with MagSafe, which just launched late last year. Believe it or not, these best-selling ANC earphones are down to the lowest price of 2022 — just $174.99! That’s just $15 more than discounted AirPods 3 at $149.98, and we can’t believe it!

AirPods Pro price at Amazon

Even when they’re being sold at Apple’s full retail prices, AirPods are still super-popular. So you can imagine how fast they flew off the shelves last month when they were on sale.

Amazon was offering the deepest discounts of the year, so several AirPods versions sold out. The first model that sold out was Apple’s AirPods 2, but they’re now back in stock and back on sale with a huge discount that slashes them to just $98.98.

The other model that sold out should be beyond obvious since it sells out all the time. It’s Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro with MagSafe, which are the #1 best-selling headphones among our readers. They also happen to be among the best-selling earphones on the planet.

Today, we have some fantastic news. Apple’s beloved AirPods models are back in stock after having sold out. Better yet, Amazon brought back its lowest AirPods Pro price of 2022!

AirPods Pro with MagSafe will cost you $249 if you buy a pair at an Apple store or if you order them online from Apple’s website. And of course, that’s true whether you get them right now or during a huge sales event. Apple doesn’t do discounts, as most people know quite well.

It should go without saying that AirPods Pro are worth every penny at full retail. But why pay so much when Amazon always has them on sale at a discount?

Amazon shoppers can pretty much always find AirPods Pro on sale for $219, which is a solid $30 in savings. They sell out pretty often though, just like they did during Prime Day earlier this year. AirPods Pro with MagSafe are now back in stock at Amazon — and they’re on sale for just $174.99. That’s an unbelievable deal!

Is the Amazon AirPods Pro deal sold out?

The question isn’t IF this Amazon deal on AirPods Pro will sell out. It’s only a matter of WHEN. When AirPods Pro inevitably do sell out, here are four phenomenal alternatives from Bose and Sony:

Great deals on other AirPods

Every other AirPods model is also discounted at the moment on Amazon, including one discount that just got even deeper. As we mentioned earlier, AirPods 2 are down to $98.98 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year other than a brief deal for Prime members only.

On top of that, AirPods 3 just got their first big discount. They’re $179 from Apple, but Amazon is offering them for only $149.98. That’s a very solid deal!

And on top of all that, there’s one last thing you might want to note.

Last but not least, Apple’s AirPods Max are still sometimes hard to find in stock in stores in certain colors, but they’re available at Amazon in every colorway. It’s great that they are in stock and available to ship out right away. But they’re also actually on sale in every available color with discounts up to $100.

That slashes them to $449 and we can’t believe it! They’re still expensive, but you’re probably not going to find a deeper discount anytime soon.

As we mentioned earlier, AirPods are all still on sale but shipping estimates are already slipping for some models. That means Amazon’s AirPods Pro price and its prices on other AirPods models will probably start to climb soon. This could be your last chance for a long time to score a pair with these deep discounts. Don’t miss out!

Also, don’t miss our AirPods Pro review and AirPods Max review for more info on these awesome headphones.

Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods 3 & AirPods 2

AirPods Max

