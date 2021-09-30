Air purifiers hit all-time low prices at Amazon for one day only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We at BGR Deals like to show off all kinds of deals that we find on Amazon. It’s the nature of our business. We pride ourselves on being able to notify you of some of the best options on the market and whether or not they are lasting for a while or you should hurry up and grab them while you can. Sometimes, the product doesn’t go on sale often, so it’s of major importance for us to alert you at the money you can save. Right now, there are plenty of deals that you can take advantage of. If you’re in the mood to sculpt your body, there is a 61% off deal on BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0. Another one of the best deals right now has all-time low prices on Pure Enrichment Air Purifiers.

Pure Enrichment Air Purifiers are trusted for homes and larger rooms. They will get rid of allergens in your home and help you breathe more easily. Odors will dissipate when you utilize one of these. They typically can cost you over $100. But today, thanks to a one-day sale, you’ll see the lowest prices ever on these. You can get up to 36% off Pure Enrichment Air Purifiers right now.

Up to 36% off Pure Enrichment Air Purifiers Price: $29.99 - $117.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Pure Enrichment Air Purifiers for all kinds of spaces

The most popular Pure Enrichment Air Purifier is the Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier for Home, Large Room. This has over 12,000 5-star reviews and it has three-in-one capabilities. It will clean and sanitize your air from 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors. This has a pre-filter and activated carbon filter, a true HEPA filter, and UV-C light for more cleaning. This can cover larger rooms to help you stay allergen-free. This has a modest discount, available for just $67.99.

Pure Enrichment®️ PureZone™️ True HEPA Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, UV Light Sanitize… Price: $67.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you’re looking for more savings, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Halo True HEPA Medium Room Air Purifier has the biggest discount today. This offers two-stage air purification and the PureZone cleans without the need for ionizers or ozone generators. There are two mood lights that can help set up the ambiance. This is down $36, on sale for just $63.99.

Pure Enrichment® PureZone™ Halo True HEPA Medium Room Air Purifier, 2 Stage Filtration, Puri… List Price: $99.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $36.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cover more area

The Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite True HEPA Large Room Air Purifier gives you four stages of filtration. There is an ionizer added to the other three filtration levels from previous models. The UV-C light also includes a Photocatalyst filter. The UV-C light has a 98.3% efficiency rate for destroying illness-causing microorganisms. This uses smart air quality detection technology and automatically adjusts the fan speed in real-time. Save 21% today by picking this up for just $117.99.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Elite True HEPA Large Room Air Purifier, UV Light Sanitizer, Air Quali… List Price: $149.99 Price: $117.99 You Save: $32.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

But you may not want to cover more area. For an option for your table, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop 2-in-1 Air Purifier is a good pick. This has an innovative design with rubberized feet to provide stability. This can fit on a nightstand or table. It’s down to just $47.99 right now. If you want one that you can bring with you on a trip or to the office, the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier is a must. This weighs under a pound and can work for up to 12 hours straight. It is only $29.99, today only.

Pure Enrichment® PureZone™ Breeze Tabletop 2-in-1 Air Purifier - True HEPA Filter Cleans Air… List Price: $59.99 Price: $47.99 You Save: $12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier - True HEPA Filter Cleans Air, Helps Allevi… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.