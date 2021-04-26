If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I love smart, Wi-Fi-connected devices as much as anyone else. As a matter of fact, since a big part of my job is testing all the nifty new smart home gadgets that come out all year long, I probably enjoy and appreciate them even more than most people out there. The amount of convenience afforded by awesome gadgets like robot vacuum cleaners and smart locks is fantastic. On top of that, there are new types of smart devices that hit the market all the time.

As much as I enjoy connected gadgets, I can honestly say I never thought I would have a need for a smart air purifier. Then I was sent a TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier to test, and it changed my mind almost immediately.

If you think all air purifiers are about the same, you should definitely think again. Apart from the quality of the unit and the effectiveness of the filters themselves, there are all sorts of great features to be found on modern air purifiers. And if you’re looking for the king of them all that’s packed with just about every feature you can imagine, look no further than the TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier.

When it comes to filtration, this great model includes 360-degree DuPont HEPA filtration as well as an integrated UV-C light sanitizer. That’s right, air that enters the unit is not only filtered by also sanitized. According to the manufacturer, it filters airborne viruses, allergens, and some VOC gases. On top of that, the UV-C light inside the unit kills germs on the HEPA filter.

Then, you get to the smart features that give this model its extra flare. You can control it with your smartphone or with voice commands thanks to Alexa support. You’ll also get air quality index (AQI) monitoring and more. Plus, this model ships with what TruSens calls a SensorPod — set it up anywhere you want in a room to take air quality readings in that spot, which are then transmitted back to the main unit.

The TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier is awesome and it comes in two different sizes, a medium one that handles rooms up to 375 sq. ft. and a large model that can purify the air in huge spaces up to 750 sq. ft. And if you want all of the great performance without the added cost of smart features, there are versions of each size without the smarts, and there’s also a small model for rooms up to 250 sq. ft. that’s only $199.

Here are the bullet points from TruSens's Amazon listing:

CAPTURES AND DESTROYS POLLUTANTS: 360-degree DuPont TRUE HEPA filtration captures pollutants such as airborne viruses, allergens, and certain VOC gases. Ultraviolet light (UV-C) kills germs and bacteria trapped in the filter.

MOBILE APP & ALEXA DEVICE COMPATIBILITY: Take control of your air from anywhere in the world with the TruSens App, know your indoor and outdoor air quality in real-time. Track your AQI (Air Quality Index) history, set up a schedule, get replacement reminders for your filter and UV bulb from your app. The Wi-Fi-enabled TruSens Smart Air Purifier works with Alexa device voice commands.

SMARTER SENSING: Remote sensing provides detailed and accurate readings of the air quality in a room. Our enhanced SensorPod detects ultrafine particles that can be inhaled and get into your lungs and bloodstream (PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10) as well as smoke, certain VOCs (formaldehyde, paint fumes), and odors. The SensorPod takes air quality readings and communicates them back to the air purifier.

DUAL AIRFLOW: PureDirect proprietary technology splits clean air into two air streams, delivering purified air more comfortably and efficiently throughout the room. Bi-directional airflow delivers purified air more effectively throughout a room, and in some cases, has been proven to be up to 24% more efficient than traditional air purifiers with vertical airflow.

TRUSENS: TruSens is designed for your lifestyle. Our focus was to create an air purifier that is beautifully designed, simple to use, and beneficial to your living space. Trust TruSens for cleaner air.

