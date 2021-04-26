If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many fantastic options out there if you’re in search of a new air fryer. This best-selling Dash air fryer is only $59.99, and the Ultrean air fryer that’s even more popular is on sale with a huge discount. If you want to stick with the big brands instead, Amazon just shaved $30 off the Ninja air fryer and the insanely popular Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer is back in stock after selling out.

We have no doubt whatsoever that you’re going to adore any of the aforementioned air fryers if you get one. You’ll be cooking up deliciously crispy food in no time at all, and the best part is that you won’t have to use all the oil needed in a deep fryer. If you’re like so many other people, however, there’s one thing that might end up frustrating you. Since air frying is still fairly new for most people, you have to constantly look up recipes each and every time you use it. Thankfully, I found a simple little item on Amazon that has been a complete game-changer for me. It’s called the Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet, and it’s on sale for just $11.45 right now!

To be frank, I hate looking up recipes on Google. The top results are always just sites that do the best job at gaming Google’s search algorithms, and they’re almost never actually good recipes. Instead, they’re 1,500-word narratives with no meaningful substance whatsoever. All I want to know is the time and temperature settings for my air-fried chicken wings!

That’s where the Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet comes in. Know how only a crazy person would own an Instant Pot without expanding its functionality with a $30 Instant Pot accessory set? Well, now you can say the same thing about air fryers and this awesome little cheat sheet.

Lotteli’s magnetic quick reference guide lists all of the foods you would commonly cook or reheat in an air fryer. Everything is broken up into main categories like chicken, vegetables, and frozen foods, and you’ll find times and temperatures listed next to each item. The cheat sheet also includes size and weight so you can make adjustments based on how much you plan to put in your air fryer.

I paid full retail when I got my Lotteli Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet and it was the best $16 I’ve spent all year. Grab one today on Amazon, however, and you’ll only pay $11.45 thanks to a deep 28% discount.

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

♨️ Air fryer accessories: Each pack comes with 2 cooking time cheat sheets for air fryers that show the Cooking Time, Temperature, and Size of food to take the guesswork out of cooking, so you don’t have to waste time looking things up. The LARGER font is printed on the small magnet with your most popular Frozen Foods for even easier reference. Makes a thoughtful gift for all occasions.

💯 QUALITY THAT MATTERS: Our magnetic cheat sheets for air fryers are made using durable materials to make sure they can handle daily use even in the long run. This waterproof and oil-proof magnetic sheets set includes 2 sheets that include a Big Magnet (10.5 x 6.5″) and a Small Magnet (5 x 5″)

🧲 JUST STICK IT UP: The air fryer cooking times chart sheets feature a magnetic backing that allows you to easily stick them to your fridge or any other magnetic surface in your kitchen. We use big and clear letters to make sure you can easily read them from any angle. Don’t have a magnetic surface? Use the included double-sided heat resistance tape to stick onto your appliances.

💚 CLEAR CLASSIFICATION: Our air fryer cooking cheat sheets feature over 100 most common foods including Vegetables, Frozen Foods, Beef, Chicken, etc. that are properly classified and labeled to make sure you can read them at a glance. They make the perfect addition to any gift box and gift basket for all gifting occasions.

💪 WIDE COMPATIBILITY: We designed this air fryer cookbook to be compatible with Ninja Air Fryer, Instant Vortex Air Fryer, Cosori Air Fryer Max, Ultrean Air Fryer, and any other air fryer on the market so you can spend less effort on cooking and more time on enjoying your meals.

