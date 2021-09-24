AeroGarden Harvest hits a new low price as Amazon’s deal of the day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being able to grow your own vegetables is a luxury not afforded to all. Not everyone has a backyard and not everyone has enough room if they do have a yard, to fit a garden in there. Sure, you can fit a few plants in your actual home. But you won’t be able to get the vegetation that you want. If you’re someone who does like to grow plants in their home, Amazon is a great place for accessories for that purpose. You can get adjustable indoor plant stands on sale right now for just $19.79. That will definitely add to how your home looks. If you don’t have room to grow plants but do want to enjoy fresh herbs and vegetables, the AeroGarden Harvest is here for you.

The AeroGarden Harvest is a nifty device that will let you grow plants in your home. This has a control panel that takes the guesswork out of trying to figure out the right way to grow something. You’ll be able to grow vegetables and herbs in this. It even includes its own lighting. Typically, this is $150. But thanks to Amazon’s current deal of the day, it is down to its lowest price ever!

AeroGarden Harvest - With Heirloom Salad Greens Pod Kit (6-Pod) List Price: $149.95 Price: $89.99 You Save: $59.96 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The AeroGarden Harvest helps you along

It is pretty remarkable how much you can do in the AeroGarden Harvest. It comes with a six-pod salad greens kit, meaning you’ll be able to eat what you want for lunch. The control panel has touch sensor illuminated buttons that will dim when the garden light is off. There is one 15-hour light setting that gives the plants what they need. There is a light grow light hood that provides LED grow lights.

This will grow naturally in water, five times faster than soil. There is no soil to mess around with. It is cleaner in your home to work. Also, the plant food mixed in provides the nutrients they’ll crave. As we mentioned, this kind of technology usually runs you well over $100. But today, you can nab it for just $89.99!

Grow your own salad

The salad green variety has a custom blend of lettuces for you to enjoy. The Heirloom Salad Greens Seed Pod Kit germinates in just a few days. So you won’t have to wait a long time to enjoy it. You can have freshly picked herbs and crisp salad greens. Vine-ripened tomatoes can also be grown in the AeroGarden Harvest. This doesn’t take up a lot of room in your home either, so you can place it where you want. Remember, this is a one-day-only sale, so you’ll have to hurry to capitalize on the pricing.

