$90 camera drone that folds up as small as a cell phone is down to $64 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camera drones are awesome, but they often have one bad thing in common. And that’s true regardless of whether they’re professional-grade models or quadcopters designed solely for recreational use. In a nutshell, prices can often be quite high. That’s why you should always be on the lookout for the best camera drone deals you can find.

High prices are obviously going to be prohibitive to everyone out there who is on a budget. After all, not everyone wants to spend over $100 on a new quadcopter.

The good news is that drones have gotten so popular again these days. That means there are plenty of affordable options that you can now choose from. And today, we’re highlighting one deal in particular that you’ll really want to check out. In fact, it might be Amazon’s best camera drone deal of the season!

Head over to Amazon and you’ll see that the best-selling Potensic P4 foldable camera drone normally sells for $90. This is certainly a fair price for such an awesome and compact quadcopter. Grab one today, however, and you’ll spend just $63.99 if you clip the Amazon coupon on the product page.

You’ll need to hurry though, because this awesome deal is only around for one more day.

Potensic P4 Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults Beginners, FPV 1080P HD WiFi Remote Control Q… List Price: $89.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $26.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s best camera drone deal

It really doesn’t matter if you’re a hobbyist who enjoys flying drones from time to time or a professional filmmaker who often needs aerial footage. In either case, RC quadcopter drones are awesome. And that’s especially true when they’re equipped with high-quality cameras. This way, you can record video or stream crystal clear video back to your smartphone while you fly.

Drones are terrific tools for filming footage from above. Also, they’re just as good even if you only want to stream the sights to your phone as you soar through the air. However, it should go without saying that professional-grade quadcopters with ultra-high-quality cameras and gimbals can be very expensive.

Those painfully high price tags used to be prohibitive for so many people who didn’t have a true professional need for a camera drone.

But now, there are tons of options out there for hobbyists as well. What’s more, Amazon often runs sales that make awesome drones like the popular Potensic P4 foldable camera drone much more affordable than you might think.

Image source: Potensic Why is this the best camera drone deal on Amazon? The answer is fairly simple.

Among all the discounted camera drones we found, the Potensic P4 offers the best bang for your buck.

For just $64, you get a wide range of features, impressive battery life, and an excellent compact design. This camera drone folds up so small that it might even be able to fit in your pocket!

When you get the opportunity to save on such a great drone that’s already quite affordable, you should take it.

Potensic P4 Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults Beginners, FPV 1080P HD WiFi Remote Control Q… List Price: $89.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $26.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mini drone, maximum fun

Potensic’s P4 is a tiny quadcopter that packs some big performance. Additionally, it checks all the boxes if you’re looking to have a blast with a recreational camera drone. It’s not a professional-grade quadcopter, but it’s also not going to cost you a fortune.

Instead, the reasonable $90 retail price gets you a drone that folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone when it’s not in use. How cool is that?! And despite its diminutive size, it’s worth noting that the Potensic P4 foldable camera drone still packs a 1080p camera and a battery that’s big enough for 20 minutes of flight.

$90 is more than fair if you ask us. But you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up today. There’s a discount and a coupon you can clip on the product page. Combine them and you can score one for just $63.99.

This deal matches the all-time lowest price ever on this wildly popular model. Thousands of our readers have bought a P4 drone, and none of them have paid any less than the current deal price! It’s definitely Amazon’s best camera drone deal right now.

The only problem with this great sale is that it’s set to end soon. Grab one now while you can or you might regret it.

Potensic P4 Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults Beginners, FPV 1080P HD WiFi Remote Control Q… List Price: $89.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $26.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Potensic P4 fast facts

This is by far the best camera drone deal on Amazon if you ask us. Here are some key takeaways if you’re considering a Potensic P4 foldable camera drone for yourself or as a gift:

High-quality 1080p camera records video in stunning detail and also captures crystal clear still photos

Don’t want to record? You can just stream exciting first-person video back to your smartphone as you soar through the air

Videos and photos are automatically saved on your iPhone or Android device, so you don’t even need a microSD card

The P4 quadcopter comes with two batteries that provide a total of 20 minutes of flight time

Shockproof and drop-proof — it’s the perfect choice for beginners and advanced users

The free app provides easy controls so you can steer right from your smartphone

There are also one-key takeoff and landing options that are great for beginners

Potensic’s app also has other great features like Gestures Control, Trajectory Flight, Gravity Sensor Control, Optical Flow, Headless Mode, Speed Adjustments

Potensic P4 Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults Beginners, FPV 1080P HD WiFi Remote Control Q… List Price: $89.99 Price: $63.99 You Save: $26.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!