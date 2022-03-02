5 Apple Watch accessories under $20 that everyone should have

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t own an Apple Watch, now is the perfect time to get one. Not just because there are so many awesome Apple Watch accessories out there to help you make yours unique. It’s because there are some seriously great deals going on right now.

Head over to Amazon and you can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) or $50 on the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS+Cellular). Want to spend as little as possible? Believe it or not, the Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale right now for just $169!

Of course, if you do have an Apple Watch, there are a few other things you also need.

First and foremost, you need an iPhone. It obviously goes without saying that an Apple Watch would be pretty useless without an iPhone to go with it. But in addition to that, there are also some accessories for Apple Watch that you need if you want to take full advantage of Apple’s beloved smartwatch. That doesn’t mean you need to spend a ton of money on them, however.

Here, we’re going to show you five awesome Apple Watch accessories that each cost less than $20.

OMOTON 2 in 1 universal Apple Watch and iPhone stand Price: $18.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best accessories under $20 we’ve found

On its own, the Apple Watch is already amazing. In fact, many Apple fans would say that it’s an absolute necessity for any iPhone owner. Of course, there are a few accessories you should also have if you want to enjoy the best possible Apple Watch experience.

Thankfully, that doesn’t mean you have to spend a ton of money to get them. Apple might charge a lot for its own OEM accessories, but third-party accessories can be very affordable.

One accessory that every Apple Watch owner should have is the OMOTON 2 in 1 universal iPhone and Apple Watch stand. As the name suggests quite clearly, it’s a stand for your iPhone and Apple Watch. It comes in seven different colors and fits every single Apple Watch and iPhone model on the market.

Image source: OMOTION

You can put one next to your bed and charge your devices while you sleep. Also, it’s a great stand to keep on your desk. You can even have one next to your sink in the bathroom. This way, you’ve got a spot to put your Apple devices while you shower. Grab one now while it’s on sale and you’ll only pay $18.99, which is an incredible deal.

Another Apple Watch accessory that everyone should have is the HUOTO 1,400 mAh portable Apple Watch charger. It’s on sale right now for $16.79 thanks to a double discount, which is the best price we’ve seen.

The integrated wireless charging disc and 1,400 mAh battery ensure your Watch can be charged anywhere, at any time. It really is a must-have accessory.

In addition to those two awesome accessories, we’ve included three more in our roundup.

One is the Dafudag Apple Watch charging cable, which works just as well as Apple’s cable for less than half the price. Then there’s a 12-pack of cases with tempered glass screen protector, which lets you change the look of your watch anytime to suit your mood.

And finally, we have the Fitlink stainless steel Apple Watch band. It comes in a bunch of different colors for just $18.99. Apple’s metal link bracelet costs as much as $449!

Check out all five of these great Apple Watch accessories on Amazon.

HUOTO 1,400 mAh portable Apple Watch charger

The HUOTO portable Apple Watch charger is a top-rated model

It’s compatible with every Apple Watch so far, including the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE

Includes a 1,400 mAh battery to recharge your Apple Watch multiple times

LED indicators on the charger tell you how much power is left

Easy to use: Just place your Apple Watch on the charging disc and press the power button

18-month warranty

Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch,HUOTO【Upgraded Version】 iwatch Charger 1400mAh Smart… List Price: $29.99 Price: $16.79 You Save: $13.20 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OMOTON 2 in 1 universal stand

A sleek and elegant stand that’s compatible with every iPhone and Apple Watch model

Holds both devices at the same time on your nightstand, desk, bathroom counter next to your shower, or anywhere else

Special design lets you charge your Apple Watch and your iPhone at the same time

Anti-scratch and anti-slip surface keeps your Apple devices safe

Available in seven different colors

OMOTON 2 in 1 universal Apple Watch and iPhone stand Price: $18.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

EnergieMax Apple Watch charging cable

Special proprietary charging disc works with all Apple Watch models

The durable cord is 3.3 feet long, just like the OEM Apple Watch charger

Includes over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, and over-temperature protection

Compatible with all Apple Watch models

It’s one of the most important Apple Watch accessories you can get

for Apple Watch Charger Fast Wireless Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable Cord Portable Charging C… List Price: $12.69 Price: $9.99 You Save: $2.70 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

12-pack of cases with tempered glass screen protector

Each pack includes 12 Apple Watch cases in 12 unique and attractive colors

Available in four different sizes to fit all Apple Watch models: 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, and 44mm

Special design protects your Apple Watch case

Tempered glass screen protectors keep your display from getting scratched

Haojavo 12-pack of Apple Watch cases with tempered glass screen protector Price:$17.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitlink stainless steel Apple Watch band

This sleek stainless steel Apple Watch band costs much less than Apple’s link bracelet

It’s available in 11 different finishes

Two different sizes fit either 38mm/40mm Apple Watches or 42mm/44mm Apple Watches

Durable high-quality stainless steel looks great every time you wear it

Adjustable length from 6.5 inches to 8.5 inches with 8 removable links

Includes link removal tool

Fitlink stainless steel Apple Watch band for all Apple Watch models Price: $18.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

