29,000 Amazon shoppers say this $10 find really stops mosquito bites from itching

I couldn’t possibly be any happier that fall weather is finally here. I’m sure that I am not alone. There are a few different reasons that this is the case and they’re all fairly obvious. First and foremost, there happens to be a global pandemic right now. Things have definitely gotten better here in the US and in other regions with extensive access to vaccines. But thousands and thousands of people are still infected each day. As we all now know, covid is an airborne disease. Tame fall weather means plenty of time spent outside. In turn, your chances of exposure decrease. As an added bonus, cooler weather means you shouldn’t have to worry about mosquito bite relief for too much longer.

On top of all that, I live in the Northeast. I’m just happy that things are finally starting to cool down. But in my neck of the woods, mosquitoes and other biting bugs are still out in full force right now. This year, however, I’m less concerned about bug bites than I have ever been before. That’s because someone finally introduced me to the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, a $9.95 game-changer from Shark Tank that you can find in stock right now at Amazon.

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool, Poison Remover - Bug Bites and Bee/Wasp Stings, Natural Insect Bit… Price: $9.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fast mosquito bite relief

If you watch the popular show Shark Tank, you might’ve seen the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool before. If not, prepare to meet the tiny little $10 device that will be a game-changer for you and your family this year.

It seems like there are a million different products out there that claim to offer mosquito bite relief as well as relief from other bug bites and insect stings. Needless to say, some work better than others and different solutions are going to work for different people. There are gels, creams, salves, and all sorts of different contraptions out there. We’ve even read that some people use a hot spoon to provide relief for insect bites. Even if you’ve managed to find a solution that works for you, definitely do yourself a favor and give the Bug Bite Thing a try.

A great cheap Amazon find

Priced at just $9.95 on Amazon, the Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool doesn’t use any chemicals of any kind. Instead, it uses simple suction to remove irritants left under the skin by bug bites and stings. That includes venom, saliva, and other irritants.

It really couldn’t be easier to use. Just position the Bug Bite Thing over your bug bite, slowly pull up on the handles until you feel the suction, hold it there for 10-20 seconds, and then push the handles down to release it. Just like that, itching is relieved and swelling starts to go down. It’s incredible! Don’t overdo it, by the way, because you can definitely leave a big mark if you use too much suction. Reviewers note that you’ll want to be particularly careful on your head and face. Why not? Well, it’s because you don’t want to leave too much of a mark in either of those spots.

With more than 29,000 4- and 5-star ratings, this is by far the best-rated mosquito bite relief solution we’ve come across. That means it works for the widest range of people, so it’s definitely worth a try — especially since it only costs $9.95!

Better yet… kill mosquitos before they bite

Want to kill all those pesky mosquitos instead? There’s finally a solution that works for that too. It’s called the Katchy Mosquito & Fly Trap and you can check it out at Amazon.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.79 You Save: $10.20 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

