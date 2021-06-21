26 of the absolute best Prime Day deals under $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, Prime Day brings some of the best deals out there, many of which beat even Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day 2021 is no different, offering awesome deals on all the latest tech.

Some of the best deals so far include awesome Apple device deals, deals on Amazon products, deals on smart home tech, and more.

Thankfully, however, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great deal. In fact, even if you only want to spend around $50 this Prime Day, there are still some amazing deals to consider.

Perhaps some of the best Prime Day 2021 deals are for Amazon’s own products — like the Amazon Echo Dot. The Echo Dot gives you access to Amazon Alexa in an inexpensive speaker that should look great in any home. Or, perhaps you want something that’s better for media consumption, which is where the Fire HD 8 tablet comes in — offering Android app support, Alexa built in, and more.

Speaking of media consumption, if you’re looking to bring smart functionality to your TV, it’s worth considering a streaming stick. Both Roku and Amazon offer some excellent inexpensive streaming sticks. If you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem, then the Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go — but everyone else should go for the Roku Streaming Stick+, which offers the very easy-to-use Roku operating system.

Prefer gaming to watching TV? There are some excellent deals on gaming products to consider too. For example, if you’re a PC gamer that wants a solid keyboard and mouse, then consider these accessories from Razer. The Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard offers RGB lighting and a spill-resistant design, while the DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse has a 6400DPI optical sensor and an impressive five programmable buttons.

Good audio can completely change the gaming experience. Not only does it simply make games sound better, but it ensures that you can better hear your surroundings, and ultimately be the difference between winning and losing. Both the SteelSeries Arctis 1 and the JBL Quantum One are great options. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 offers incredible comfort, while the JBL Quantum 300 works with JBL’s great gaming software.

Maybe you prefer a pair of headphones to take on the go, in which case these true wireless headphones are worth considering. Both the Tozo T6 and the Belkin SoundForm headphones offer decent audio quality and a good fit. Note, to get the deal on the Belkin headphones, you’ll need to apply the coupon code.

Looking to make your home a little smarter? Prime Day 2021 offers some of the best smart home deals. Whether you want to add smart functionality to your light switch, or you want to heighten your home’s security, we’ve got you covered below.

If you’re anything like me, a good cup of coffee is the best way to start the morning. There are plenty of coffee machine deals for Prime Day 2021, ranging from the sleek and stylish K-Slim, to the larger KRUPS.

There are other awesome kitchen deals available for Prime Day 2021 too. Whether you want a great air fryer or an Instant Pot, we’ve got you covered.

Still haven’t found anything? Check out the rest of our favorite Prime Day 2021 deals under $50 below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.