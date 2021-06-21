Click to Skip Ad
Deals

26 of the absolute best Prime Day deals under $50

June 21st, 2021 at 5:46 PM
By
Every year, Prime Day brings some of the best deals out there, many of which beat even Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day 2021 is no different, offering awesome deals on all the latest tech.

Some of the best deals so far include awesome Apple device deals, deals on Amazon products, deals on smart home tech, and more.

Thankfully, however, you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great deal. In fact, even if you only want to spend around $50 this Prime Day, there are still some amazing deals to consider.

Perhaps some of the best Prime Day 2021 deals are for Amazon’s own products — like the Amazon Echo Dot. The Echo Dot gives you access to Amazon Alexa in an inexpensive speaker that should look great in any home. Or, perhaps you want something that’s better for media consumption, which is where the Fire HD 8 tablet comes in — offering Android app support, Alexa built in, and more.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Sm… $24.99 Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, lates… $44.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Speaking of media consumption, if you’re looking to bring smart functionality to your TV, it’s worth considering a streaming stick. Both Roku and Amazon offer some excellent inexpensive streaming sticks. If you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem, then the Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go — but everyone else should go for the Roku Streaming Stick+, which offers the very easy-to-use Roku operating system.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming D… $39.00 Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa… $24.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Prefer gaming to watching TV? There are some excellent deals on gaming products to consider too. For example, if you’re a PC gamer that wants a solid keyboard and mouse, then consider these accessories from Razer. The Razer Cynosa Chroma gaming keyboard offers RGB lighting and a spill-resistant design, while the DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse has a 6400DPI optical sensor and an impressive five programmable buttons.

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard: Individu… $37.99 Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400… $19.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Good audio can completely change the gaming experience. Not only does it simply make games sound better, but it ensures that you can better hear your surroundings, and ultimately be the difference between winning and losing. Both the SteelSeries Arctis 1 and the JBL Quantum One are great options. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 offers incredible comfort, while the JBL Quantum 300 works with JBL’s great gaming software.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset –… $34.99 JBL Quantum 300 - Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headp… $39.95
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Maybe you prefer a pair of headphones to take on the go, in which case these true wireless headphones are worth considering. Both the Tozo T6 and the Belkin SoundForm headphones offer decent audio quality and a good fit. Note, to get the deal on the Belkin headphones, you’ll need to apply the coupon code.

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headp… $24.68 Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds (Bluet… $39.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Looking to make your home a little smarter? Prime Day 2021 offers some of the best smart home deals. Whether you want to add smart functionality to your light switch, or you want to heighten your home’s security, we’ve got you covered below.

Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 KIT, Needs Neut… $29.99 Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera… $49.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you’re anything like me, a good cup of coffee is the best way to start the morning. There are plenty of coffee machine deals for Prime Day 2021, ranging from the sleek and stylish K-Slim, to the larger KRUPS.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cu… $49.99 KRUPS Simply Brew Compact Filter Drip Coffee… $22.85
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There are other awesome kitchen deals available for Prime Day 2021 too. Whether you want a great air fryer or an Instant Pot, we’ve got you covered.

Dash DCAF200GBAQ02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air F… $39.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure… $49.95
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Still haven’t found anything? Check out the rest of our favorite Prime Day 2021 deals under $50 below.

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with… $14.99 C by GE Tunable White Direct Connect Light Bu… $12.05 Kasa Smart Bulb, Full Color Changing Dimmable… $13.99 Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $19.99 myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wi… $16.98 Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Ou… $24.29 Kasa Smart Plug KP200, In-Wall Smart Home Wi-… $19.99 DASH Chef Series Immersion Hand Blender, 5 Sp… $39.99 Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer, 3.5 Quart… $49.99 ASUS AC1200 WiFi Gaming Router (RT-ACRH12) -… $44.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

