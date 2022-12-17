10 deals you shouldn’t miss this weekend: Fire HD tablets, 50% off Blink cameras, Acer laptops, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are still plenty of amazing gifts to shop for right now. Even though it’s the weekend, the sales don’t stop. Amazon has a ton of great options for you to check out and we’ve highlighted a few of them here.

There are 10 deals that we wanted to bring to light and you will be happy that we did. There are plenty of choices for you to pick from, including tablets, home security cameras, and laptops. See what we’ve highlighted below.

Top deals

There are some fantastic sales that have been going on all week at Amazon that we wanted to mention again. But first, here Fire HD tablets are now discounted this weekend. You can save up to 40% on a Fire HD 10 tablet or 33% on a Fire HD 10 Plus tablet.

The massive Fitbit sale is still going on. Save big on the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Charge 5, and more. Some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, are only $229, saving you $100.

Huge discounts on Echo devices haven’t stopped yet. Get a brand-new Echo Dot (5th Gen) with a clock for only $39.99. More Amazon device sales include Blink cameras and doorbells. You can enjoy up to 50% off select items.

The 2022 Furbo 360-degree dog camera that allows you to keep an eye on your pup as well as feed them treats while you aren’t around is marked down today. Save 30% right now.

Finally, the Acer laptop sale gives you discounts on the Acer Aspire 5 and the Acer Aspire Vero. Save 37% and 30% respectively today.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Black $149.99 $89.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, latest model (2021 release), Slate $179.99 $119.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Tools to Manage Stress and Sleep, EC… $299.95 $199.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, S… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black $329.00 $229.00 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Clou… $59.99 $39.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell (Black) + Mini Camera (White) | Two-Way Audio, HD Video, Motion and Chime… $84.98 $42.49 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera: [New 2022] Rotating 360° View Wide-Angle Pet Camera with Treat Tossing,… $210.00 $147.00 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R3CZ Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 7 3700U Quad-Core Mobile… $649.99 $409.99 Save up to 37% Available on Amazon