10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $159 AirPods 3, LG OLED TVs, surge protectors, more

Everyone knows that Prime Day 2022 isn’t really only two days long. There are still tons of Prime Day deals hidden on Amazon’s site, and we showed you all the best ones in our roundup. But there are also plenty of new sales that have popped up on Amazon since Prime Day ended. In this article, we’ll show you all the best bargains you can find on July 17, 2022.

Highlights include Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (lowest price of 2022!), AirPods 3 back in stock and on sale for $159.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, and Echo Dot 3 refurbs for just $19.99.

And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

The rest of the expert commerce team at BGR Deals and I have put together a roundup of the best deals out there today. Of course, all these sales will likely end soon, so hurry or you might miss out.

Today’s best deals

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY : Save big on top-rated Addtam surge protectors & power strips with prices starting at $11.40

: Save big on top-rated Addtam surge protectors & power strips with prices starting at $11.40 Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are on sale for just $169.99, which is the lowest price of 2022!

AirPods 3 are back in stock and discounted to $159.99 for a limited time BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $99 and you can save up to $100 off AirPods Max



Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price: $179.00 Price: $159.99 You Save: $19.01 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $309.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.98 You Save: $40.01 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 List Price: $119.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $20.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $26.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG OLED C1 Series 48” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Visi… List Price: $1,499.99 Price: $796.99 You Save: $703.00 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports ( 1 USB C Outlet)… List Price: $21.99 Price: $12.91 You Save: $9.08 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

