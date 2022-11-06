10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $15 off AirPods Pro 2, early Black Friday deals, DNA tests, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

People are going nuts over our guide covering the best early Amazon Black Friday deals you can already shop now. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already because there are some early sales in there that you won’t believe! Of course, there are also other deals available today that you should check out.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Highlights in today’s roundup include a RARE $15 discount on brand-new Apple AirPods Pro 2, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for $13.80 each, $250 ASUS VivoBook Go Windows 11 laptop for just $129.99 (see our guide on the best laptop deals for more), the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $19.99, huge discounts on 23andMe DNA tests, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… List Price: $249.00 Price: $234.00 You Save: $15.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price: $45.99 Price: $27.59 You Save: $18.40 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop, 2022 Version, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 6… List Price: $249.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $120.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Lock, ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro, 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock with App, Fingerprint, Bluetoot… List Price: $219.00 Price: $125.30 You Save: $93.70 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $174.99 You Save: $99.01 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price: Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,799.99 Price: $1,296.99 You Save: $503.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!