10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Drones, $99 AirPods, $50 off Apple Watch S8, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
The deals experts at BGR combed through hundreds of sales this morning to find the 10 best deals on Saturday, September 17. Some of these offers only last until the end of the day, however, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save some serious cash.
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights in today’s roundup include the first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods deals starting at $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, and a big one-day sale on quadcopter drones with prices from $24.
Additionally, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Amazon is blowing out best-selling quadcopter drones until the end of the day on Saturday
- AirPods 2 are discounted to $99.99 and they’re the best-selling headphones on Amazon right now
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.98, which is the lowest price since Prime Day, AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, and AirPods Max have a gigantic $120 discount
- Apple Watch Series 8 was just released yesterday, but it’s already up to $50 off on Amazon!
- BONUS DEAL: Multiple Apple Watch S8 models are on sale, so be sure to look through all the SKUs
- BONUS DEAL: Also, Apple Watch Series 7 is on clearance with huge discounts!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the #1 best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 140,000 5-star ratings and they’re under $15.96 each 💤
- BONUS DEALS: Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $19.99 right now, and HC Collection bed sheets are on sale starting at $13.97
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush is down to $35.96 instead of $60
- The insanely popular Kizen digital meat thermometer with 50,000 5-star reviews is down to $9.99, the lowest price of 2022
- Bose’s awesome Bose TV Soundbar is on sale with a rare discount
- Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99 instead of $50!
- BONUS DEALS: Other Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone with 1080P WiFi Camera for Adults and Kids; Voice and Gestu… List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save:$18.08 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$35.96 You Save:$23.99 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silv… List Price:$749.00 Price:$699.00 You Save:$50.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$24.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$15.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$9.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.