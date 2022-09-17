Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Drones, $99 AirPods, $50 off Apple Watch S8, more

HomeDealsBest
Maren Estrada
September 17th, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The deals experts at BGR combed through hundreds of sales this morning to find the 10 best deals on Saturday, September 17. Some of these offers only last until the end of the day, however, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to save some serious cash.

Featured deals in this roundup:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99.99 Apple Watch Series 8 $50 Off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… 36% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSa… $69 Off
Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights in today’s roundup include the first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods deals starting at $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, and a big one-day sale on quadcopter drones with prices from $24.

Additionally, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Also, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone with 1080P WiFi Camera for Adults and Kids; Voice and Gestu… List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.77 You Save:$11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save:$18.08 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$35.96 You Save:$23.99 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silv… List Price:$749.00 Price:$699.00 You Save:$50.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price:$24.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$15.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

More Deals

Latest News