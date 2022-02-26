Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $99 Nest, Shark robot vacuum, $5 smart plugs, more

Maren Estrada
February 26th, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals on Saturday, February 26, 2022. As a matter of fact, there are so many great deals that some people are getting overwhelmed!

Don’t worry, the BGR Deals team is here to help. We dug through all the amazing sales going on right now and came up with a list of 10 deals that are particularly appealing. You’ll find them all down below, plus you can check out even more on Amazon’s special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

You’ll find all 10 of these great daily deals down below.

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$24.97 Price:$18.97 You Save:$6.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 45-Day Capacity, Advanced Navi… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$200.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Soundbar, KMOUK Sound Bar for Small TV, Bluetooth 5.0, Mini Sound bar for PC/Home Theater, 2.0… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone- Soft Black List Price:$129.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter | 500 sq ft Coverage | for Allergens, Smoke… List Price:$199.00 Price:$143.99 You Save:$55.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop, 14.0" FHD Touch Display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage, AMD… List Price:$849.99 Price:$599.99 You Save:$250.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa- A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

