10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $99 Nest, Shark robot vacuum, $5 smart plugs, more

There are some seriously impressive Amazon deals on Saturday, February 26, 2022. As a matter of fact, there are so many great deals that some people are getting overwhelmed!
Don’t worry, the BGR Deals team is here to help. We dug through all the amazing sales going on right now and came up with a list of 10 deals that are particularly appealing. You’ll find them all down below, plus you can check out even more on Amazon’s special deals page.
Amysen Wi-Fi Smart Plugs 4-Pack with Alexa & Google Home
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- Get best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.74 each
- Willing to pay a little more? Get #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs on sale at the lowest price of 2022 — just $6.25 each
- Don’t buy AirPods Pro with MagSafe for $249 at Apple when they’re only $197 at Amazon
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to $118.98, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a massive $70 discount if you hurry
- Score the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for just $399.99 instead of $600, today only
- The newest-generation Nest Thermostat is on sale for $99, which is the best price of the year so far
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 118,000 5-star ratings, and today they’re on sale for $16 each!
- The top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $39.99 instead of $60
- There’s a huge sale on Bose headphones and true wireless earbuds today with the best prices of 2022
- Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off, Bose 700 headphones are $50 off, and Bose Sport Earbuds are down to $159
- Bose portable Bluetooth speakers are also on sale for just $99!
- There is a MASSIVE sale on popular Medify air purifiers today at Amazon
- Get the Lenovo Flex 5 laptop with Windows 11 for just $599.99 instead of $850 — that’s a new all-time low price
- LAST CHANCE: The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
- This deal ends on Monday, so hurry!
