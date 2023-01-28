Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 Pro Max New on Netflix AirPods Deals Netflix Top 10 Verizon Phone Deals New on Disney Plus No Caller ID Apple Watch Deals
Home Deals News

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $72 HP Chromebook, $6 smart bulbs, Bose sale, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 28th, 2023 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Saturday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Today’s top deals on Saturday include deep discounts on laptops, smart bulbs, home audio, and more. We found an HP Chromebook on clearance for just $72, or you can get a $959 Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop for just $381.98. Govee LED smart bulbs are on sale for just $5.77 each. Plus, there’s a big sale on Bose speakers and soundbars.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have selected 10 of our favorite deals of the day. Plus, we’ve included a bunch of bonus deals that our readers will love.

Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $72 (save $178) See Pricing
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W…
Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs W… Only $5.77 each See Pricing
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual…
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual… $24.99 with code UP4K23 See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72 (reg. $250) Available on Amazon Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6 Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop, 15.6" HD Touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Proces… $959.00 $360.14 Save up to 62% Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $19.99 ($4.99 each) Available on Amazon Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, with Swivel Steering, LED Headlights, R… Shark HS152AMZ UltraLight Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, with Swivel Steering, LED Headlights, R… $249.99 $179.99 Save up to 28% Available on Amazon Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Power Toothbrush - 8 Brush Head… Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Power Toothbrush - 8 Brush Head… $49.95 $29.95 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals