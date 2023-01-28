10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $72 HP Chromebook, $6 smart bulbs, Bose sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Today’s top deals on Saturday include deep discounts on laptops, smart bulbs, home audio, and more. We found an HP Chromebook on clearance for just $72, or you can get a $959 Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop for just $381.98. Govee LED smart bulbs are on sale for just $5.77 each. Plus, there’s a big sale on Bose speakers and soundbars.
In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR Deals have selected 10 of our favorite deals of the day. Plus, we’ve included a bunch of bonus deals that our readers will love.
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Get the Aquasonic Vibe Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush for just $29.95, down from $50
- Renewed HP 3NU57UT Chromebooks are on sale for just $72, a savings of $178
- Or, get a brand new Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop with great specs for $381.98, which is a huge $577 discount
- BONUS DEALS: Find more great offers in our guide on the best laptop deals
- Amazon is offering a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials with coupon code PGSTOCKUP. Eligible brands include Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.
- BONUS DEAL: You might still be able to get an $8 bonus credit when you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card
- BONUS DEALS: Find more deals like these in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- Govee LED smart light bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each when you buy a 4-pack
- BONUS DEAL: Govee color smart bulbs are on sale, too
- #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $4.99 each
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23 — that’s a 50% discount and it matches the lowest price ever
- There’s a huge sale on Bose home audio including soundbars and other speakers
- Save $500 on the hot new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip
- BONUS DEAL: You can also save $200 and get the M2 MacBook Pro for $1,099
- Shark vacuums & air purifiers are on sale with discounts of up to 28% off
