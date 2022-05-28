10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $189 AirPods Pro, legendary $22 pet hair remover, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s your last chance to shop the best Memorial Day 2022 sales!
And once you’re done with that, we dug up 10 special daily deals that you definitely need to see.
First and foremost, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are back on sale at the lowest price of the season. Every other AirPods model is also on sale, with discounts up to $70 off.
Another incredible deal on Saturday gets you the legendary Chom Chom pet hair remover brush for just $21.56. It’s time to see why 82,000+ Amazon shoppers gave it a 5-star review!
BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: The LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 82,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale at an all-time low of $21.56 for one day only
- BONUS DEAL: Check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $15.49 — 50,000 5-star ratings can’t be wrong!
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $189.99 — that’s a huge $60 discount!
- BONUS DEALS: All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
- Get the new ultra-thin version of the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.79 if you’re a Prime member, or $31.99 without Prime
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 127,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google are just $4.27 each today — a new 2022 low!
- Super-popular TESSAN multi-outlets & power strips are on sale with deep discounts, Saturday only
- BONUS DEALS: Save big on portable car jump starters and more auto accessories
- The MyQ smart garage door opener that lets you control your garage with your smartphone or Alexa is down to just $21.98
- Amazon has smart TVs on sale starting at just $99.99 today
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories — millions of people use these popular chargers!
