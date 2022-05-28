10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $189 AirPods Pro, legendary $22 pet hair remover, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means it’s your last chance to shop the best Memorial Day 2022 sales!

And once you’re done with that, we dug up 10 special daily deals that you definitely need to see.

First and foremost, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are back on sale at the lowest price of the season. Every other AirPods model is also on sale, with discounts up to $70 off.

Another incredible deal on Saturday gets you the legendary Chom Chom pet hair remover brush for just $21.56. It’s time to see why 82,000+ Amazon shoppers gave it a 5-star review!

BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price: $26.95 Price: $21.56 You Save: $5.39 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $42.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price: $39.99 Price: $28.79 You Save: $11.20 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $20.96 Price: $17.07 You Save: $3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

$19.19 List Price: $26.99 Price: $19.19 You Save: $7.80 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $21.98 You Save: $8.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24DF310NA21, 2020 Model) List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker Wireless Charger, 313 Wireless Charger (Stand), Qi-Certified for iPhone 12, 12 Pro Max, S… Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!