Saturday Deals: $175 AirPods Pro, $4 smart plugs, $17 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Father’s Day 2022 is just one week away and Prime Day 2022 happens next month. In other words, Amazon deals are really starting to heat up right now.
On Saturday, June 11, there are so many fantastic deals you need to check out. But the star of the show has to be Apple’s AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2022. Apple is selling them for $249, but Amazon has them for just $174.99.
That’s a huge $74 discount.
Best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google assistant are down to $4.27 each. Amazon is also running a big sale on renewed Fire TV Sticks with prices starting at $16.99
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Get up to 37% off Ototo kitchen tools, which are by far the coolest kitchen tools you’ll ever see — prices start at just $11.95!
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $174.99 — that matches the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Plus, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 130,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today, which is the best price of 2022
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 91,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- Amazon is running a HUGE sale on refurbished Amazon devices, including the Fire TV Stick Lite ($16.99), Fire TV Stick 4K ($28.99), and Echo Dot ($24.99) — see all the deals on this special Amazon page
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — be prepared for spring and summer!
- Pick up a HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats with 50,000 5-star ratings for just $15.49 instead of $30
- Braun & Gilette electric shavers are up to $80 off right now
- Believe it or not, you can buy a Philips One by Sonicare battery-powered toothbrush for just $19.96! Or, get the upgraded rechargeable version for $29.96
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.