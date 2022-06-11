Saturday Deals: $175 AirPods Pro, $4 smart plugs, $17 Fire Stick, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day 2022 is just one week away and Prime Day 2022 happens next month. In other words, Amazon deals are really starting to heat up right now.

On Saturday, June 11, there are so many fantastic deals you need to check out. But the star of the show has to be Apple’s AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2022. Apple is selling them for $249, but Amazon has them for just $174.99.

That’s a huge $74 discount.

Best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google assistant are down to $4.27 each. Amazon is also running a big sale on renewed Fire TV Sticks with prices starting at $16.99

And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $174.99 You Save: $74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $42.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $17.20 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $20.96 Price: $17.07 You Save: $3.89 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price: $44.99 Price: $31.49 You Save: $13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs - The Ultimate Dog Brush for Shedding Hair, Fur, -… List Price: $29.99 Price: $15.49 You Save: $14.50 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player List Price: $44.99 Price: $28.99 You Save: $16.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OTOTO Spaghetti Monster - Kitchen Strainer for Draining Pasta, Vegetable, Fruit - Colander Dime… List Price: $24.95 Price: $19.10 You Save: $5.85 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price: $24.96 Price: $19.96 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Braun Beard Detail Trimmer, Hair Clippers for Men, Cordless & Rechargeable, Mini Foil Shaver wi… List Price: $69.94 Price: $49.94 You Save: $20.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

