10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $129 AirPods Pro, $20 Amazon bonus credit, $92 robot vacuum, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 14th, 2023 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Sunday
Image: BGR

Retailers really turned up the heat this past week on their daily deals, and this weekend is no different. Top deals on Saturday include Apple AirPods Pro for just $129, which is an all-time low price. You can also get a $220 ILIFE robot vacuum on clearance for just $92 at Walmart. Plus, Amazon is running a sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit.

Here, the experienced shopping experts at BGR Deals will show you our 10 favorite deals of the day. Plus, we’ve included a few bonus deals you won’t want to miss.

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon All unlocked iPhones are on sale in renewed and renewed premium condition All unlocked iPhones are on sale in renewed and renewed premium condition Check the Latest Prices Deals Start At $144 Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $19.99 ($4.99 each) Available on Amazon Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Only $129 At Walmart Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac… Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: Small Portable Waterproof Speaker with Microphone, Blac… $119.00 $99.00 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB S… $1,999.00 $1,599.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Beams MB3000 High Performance 500 Lumen Wireless Battery Powered Motion Sensing LED Dual Head S… Beams MB3000 High Performance 500 Lumen Wireless Battery Powered Motion Sensing LED Dual Head S… $39.99 $29.99 Save up to 25% Available on Amazon ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart
Maren Estrada
