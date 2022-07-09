10 Amazon Prime Day sales you can shop this weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale is right around the corner. Of course, we all knew there was no way Amazon would wait until then to launch incredible Prime Day sales. In this roundup, we’re going to show you the 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get on July 9, 2022.
At the top of the list, we have three different Prime Day sales that get you FREE MONEY in the form of Amazon credit!
Amazon is running a first-of-it’s-kind Stampcard promotion that gets Prime members a $10 Amazon credit for free. On top of that, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Plus, Prime members can score another $40 in Amazon credit to spend during Prime Day.
You can learn more about both offers in our roundup of Amazon gift card deals.
Other top deals today include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, Blink Mini home security cameras for $15 each when you buy a 2-pack, and $50 off Apple AirPods Pro.
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
10 best Prime Day deals to shop right now
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save 32% on The Adventure Challenge scratch-off activity books on Saturday only
- 💰 First-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload — check your eligibility right here
- BONUS DEAL: Prime members can use the new Amazon Stampcard promotion to get a free $10 Amazon credit — see the promo page for more details
- BONUS DEAL: Prime members can get up to $40 in Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day!
- Learn more ways to get free Amazon credit in our roundup of Amazon gift card deals
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 103,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- LAST CHANCE: Score a Fire TV Stick for $16.99 instead of $40
- BONUS DEAL: The $120 Fire TV Cube is down to an all-time low of just $59.99
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are $50 off
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $119.98. Plus, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including AirPods 3 for $169.98
- Get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE with a $19.99 Echo Dot 4
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get the Echo Dot 4 with a free Sengled LED smart bulb for the same price of $19.99
- Blink Camera deals start at $15 each for the Blink Mini
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 412,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $12.99
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get an Amazon Smart Plug for JUST $5 if you bundle it with a $19.99 Echo Dot 4
- Get Amazon’s #1 best-selling Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with 8,500 5-star reviews for $224.99 instead of $333
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 93,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Blink Mini (2-pack) – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera List Price:$64.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$35.00 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$23.00 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… List Price:$103.93 Price:$19.99 You Save:$83.94 (81%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine - Increases Blood Flow Circulation, Deep Kneading,… List Price:$333.32 Price:$224.99 You Save:$108.33 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$12.00 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition - 50 Scratch-Off Adventures & Date Night Games for Coup… Price:$40.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.