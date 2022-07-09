10 Amazon Prime Day sales you can shop this weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale is right around the corner. Of course, we all knew there was no way Amazon would wait until then to launch incredible Prime Day sales. In this roundup, we’re going to show you the 10 best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get on July 9, 2022.

At the top of the list, we have three different Prime Day sales that get you FREE MONEY in the form of Amazon credit!

Amazon is running a first-of-it’s-kind Stampcard promotion that gets Prime members a $10 Amazon credit for free. On top of that, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload. Plus, Prime members can score another $40 in Amazon credit to spend during Prime Day.

You can learn more about both offers in our roundup of Amazon gift card deals.

Other top deals today include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, Blink Mini home security cameras for $15 each when you buy a 2-pack, and $50 off Apple AirPods Pro.

And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

10 best Prime Day deals to shop right now

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.98 You Save:$49.02 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini (2-pack) – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera List Price:$64.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$23.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… List Price:$103.93 Price:$19.99 You Save:$83.94 (81%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine - Increases Blood Flow Circulation, Deep Kneading,… List Price:$333.32 Price:$224.99 You Save:$108.33 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa - A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$12.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Adventure Challenge Couples Edition - 50 Scratch-Off Adventures & Date Night Games for Coup… Price:$40.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

