Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite to the menu this week

Taco Bell is doing that thing again. The whole kill off a popular item, then temporarily bring it back and whip loyalists into a frenzy with a limited-time return kind of thing. The latest fan-favorite item to come back to the fast-food chain’s menu? Nacho Fries, which had been rumored about in recent days and the return of which is now official — they’ll be available for the public to order starting this Thursday, March 10.

I know, I know, this is not the beloved menu item that Taco Bell killed off in 2020, the return of which the Internet has been salivating over for months now (that would be the chain’s iconic Mexican Pizza). Nevertheless, there’s apparently enough fandom around this one that Taco Bell is giving people a way to get the Nacho Fries early. Starting as soon as today, in fact.

Nacho Fries are back — for a limited time

Here’s the deal. While the general public can start buying them on Thursday, if you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member, you can buy an order of Nacho Fries through early access via the chain’s app. You can do so today and tomorrow, but only from 11 am till 1 pm on both days.

As a reminder, not that Taco Bell loyalists have probably forgotten, but the Nacho Fries themselves are golden and coated in Mexican seasoning. And then served with a dippable side of warm, nacho cheese sauce. The other thing to keep in mind is that whether you grab some early or wait till Thursday, don’t delay if you really want to get your hands on these. Because, again, they’re only back for a limited time.

Taco Bell menu 2022

This is probably great news if you’re a Taco Bell fan — but it’s arguably not the best news. Or, rather, the coming-to-fruition of a rumor that’s been gathering steam on the Internet for several months now. The one we alluded to above, about the imminent return of the Mexican Pizza — which even celebrities like Dolly Parton have said they want to see back on the menu soon.

Here’s what Taco Bell said back in September 2020, in tandem with a larger menu revamp at the time that led it to say goodbye to not only the Mexican Pizza. But also other things like pico de gallo and shredded chicken.

“We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too,” Taco Bell said about its special “pizzas.” “One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.”

The rumor, as we detailed in this earlier post, is that the Mexican Pizza will return to the menu in April or May. And possibly come in different varieties, like a dessert variant. A Taco Bell fan can dream, right?