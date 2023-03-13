Rivian wants to end its exclusive electric van deal with Amazon

Rivian is looking to sell its electric vans to more than just Amazon, the company with which it currently has an exclusive deal.

As reported by CNBC, the companies are in discussion to change that exclusive part of the deal. If it happens, Rivian would be able to sell its electric vans to more companies than just Amazon, who originally ordered 100,000 vans. For 2023, Amazon wants around 10,000, which is reportedly the low end for yearly deliveries.

Despite that seeming a low number, Amazon said in a statement that 10,000 vehicles for this year were part of the original plan.

“While nothing has changed with our agreement with Rivian, we’ve always said that we want others to benefit from their technology in the long run because having more electric delivery vehicles on the road is good for our communities and our planet.”

In a statement, Rivian spokesperson Marina Norville said that the companies are simply “navigating a changing economic climate.”

“We continue to work closely together, and are navigating a changing economic climate, similar to many companies,” she said.

While the companies indicate 10,000 for 2023 is a fine amount, that means that it could take the better part of a decade for Amazon to fulfill its entire order from the electric car company. Rivian is obviously looking to ship more than 10,000 vans a year, especially since it is already shipping more than 25,000 of its truck and SUV every year now.

The news comes as Rivian recently announced it should be able to deliver “thousands” of its R1T eclectic truck in the next few months. Andy Bowman, director of communications at Rivian, said that “thousands of R1T reservation holders can expect an invitation from us in the coming days…Once their order is confirmed, they can expect to take delivery in the next 1-4 months.” The company is also rumored to be developing an electric bike.