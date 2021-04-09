If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Podcasts have increasingly become one of the most popular artforms in the world. People listen to them at all times of the day and hosts of them record them and release them to the world for all to enjoy. There are topics on everything and we mean everything. If you want a podcast discussing motivational tips, there’s one for that. If you want a podcast to discuss your favorite sports team, ice creams, or even theme parks, there are podcasts for them. Anyone has the ability to make or listen to a podcast. If you’re interested in starting one up yourself though, you don’t want to have cheap accessories that you’re going to have to replace shortly after you start. You want the right podcasting accessories. Luckily, you have us here to help you. We’ve highlighted some of the must-haves for starting up a podcast so that you can start recording right after you pick the topic. Remember to try and pick a topic that means something to you too.

Hear yourself clearly

Whether you have a podcast with just yourself talking, you have a cohost, or you have guests, you’ll need to be able to hear yourself properly. With the OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones, you’ll be wired in to check your levels easier. These headphones come in three color options and all are built to stay comfortable. This features large, 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets to deliver powerful bass, clear vocals, and crisp high tones. The soft padded ear cushions isolate noise and the headband is adjustable for a more personalized fit. This comes with a DJ style, 9.8-foot standard cord to easily reach. The ear cups swivel 90° for single ear monitoring as well. This pair works with all devices that have a 3.5mm or 6.35mm audio jack.

Key Features:

50 millimeter speaker unit drivers

Soft padded ear cushions

Swiveling ear cups

Get all your microphone needs

For starters, you can receive the ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle and be ready to go. The professional recording studio equipment provides you with a ZINGYOU BM-800 microphone, shock mount, pop filter, suspension scissor arm stand, anti-wind foam cap, power cable, and sound card. This allows for a sensitive capture to provides extremely accurate and highly detailed representation of what’s being played or spoken. This microphone works great for both vocals and playing instruments, so it can be used by podcasters or musicians. It features high signal-to-noise ratio, which means less distortion. The unique, three-layer protection system prevents unwarranted pops during your recording.

Key Features:

Works great for vocals and instruments

Unique, three-layer protection system

High signal-to-noise ratio

Record the right sounds

You obviously want to be able to hear the best audio options you have. With the Zoom LiveTrak L-8 Podcast Recorder. you can get what you need. This is a battery-powered recorder, which means you can bring it with you if you aren’t always in the studio. There are four headphone outlets in the eight-channel digital mixer. This can record 12 tracks simultaneously along with 10 tracks being played back. The mix-minus function prevents audio feedback from dial-in guests. There are six assignable sound pads with 13 preset sounds. This is battery operated with four AA batteries or a USB power supply.

Key Features:

Records 12 tracks simultaneously

Eight-channel digital mixer

Battery-powered recorder

Doing interviews on the go

If you aren’t able to do every podcast while you’re in a studio, you can opt for a set of Dual Lavalier Lapel Microphones from YelloWay. These tiny microphones make a huge difference to get outstanding and rich sound. You can just plug them in and start rolling, as they will pick up what’s around you. This kit includes two lavalier mics along with 6.5-foot cords plus two extra 6.5-foot cords for extended use. It can also be used as a vlogging kit, as it comes with a sturdy case and can clip to various cameras and smartphones.

Key Features:

Two lavalier microphones

Extra cords for length

Sturdy case included

Make a video

The sensyne 10″ Ring Light with 50″ Extendable Tripod Stand is great for those who want to do a video podcast. This is ideal for livestreaming to light you perfectly. With high brightness and clever touch panel design, this has a longer life than traditional ones. This includes an AC/DC adapter to protect your safety while improving the light’s brightness. The phone holder is spring-loaded and extendable. The tripod can extend from 15.7″ to 50″, meaning you have a lot of size to play with. With a wireless remote shutter, you can take photos more easily.

Key Features:

High brightness

Cleve touch panel design

Wireless remote shutter

