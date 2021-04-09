If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you come across a gadget on Amazon that catches your eye immediately. Then, once you finally get your hands on it, you wonder how you ever lived without it. Such is the case with the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, which instantly became a must-have device in my kitchen the moment it first arrived.

I discovered it after it went viral in a bunch of videos on TikTok now that I have it, I’ll never struggle to open a jar again. You will be blown away by how well this little gadget works with the push of one button — it even opens jars with lids that are really stuck on there. Whether you have arthritis or you’re just sick and tired of struggling with stubborn lids, this little device is essential. And best of all, it only costs $44.99 at Amazon!

“This item works great! It opens tough jars that even my husband can’t open,” one Amazon shopper said when reviewing the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener. Another one simply proclaimed, “I love love love it.”

Here’s one review in particular that you should definitely check out:

I have to say, I really do love this product. I rarely ever write reviews. However, I have actually purchased one of these for myself, and one for my father, and yet another for my mother-in-law. They are easy to use, and they work on everything! I have noticed in the questions that people are concerned about whether or not it will open the size of the items they want to open. So, I have attached a couple of pictures showing how it grips onto a very large lid as well as a very small one. I highly recommend this product. Literally, there is absolutely no tension on your wrist whatsoever. You just push the button, and there is no turning of your wrist involved. It does everything! I love when I get products that work beyond my expectations!

Almost every Amazon shopper points out how well it works, even on stubborn jars that people have trouble opening by hand. But this review makes a great point about the Sinceller Electric Jar Opener’s design. It’s engineered in such a way that it works with jars of all sizes from 1 inch in diameter all the way up to 3.5 inches. That might not sound very big, but a 3.5-inch jar is rather large.

The bottom line is that this is a wonderful device that you’ll use all the time. It addresses a kitchen pain point that everyone out there experiences regularly, and it only costs $44.99 at Amazon. Seriously, this thing is worth its weight in gold!

Sinceller Electric Jar Opener, Restaurant Automatic Jar Opener for Seniors with Arthritis, Weak… Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Sinceller’s product listing:

Automatically perfect for individuals with arthritis or hand pain, requires no manual labor.

Effortlessly opens cans of any size Just adjust to fit at the push of a button.

Energy-efficient: This Electric Jar Opener uses very little energy (uses 2 pcs AA batteries)

Compact: compact size and versatility in 1 user-friendly kitchen device.

Size: 6.8 inches long; weighs 0. 80 lbs.

