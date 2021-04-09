If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Even if you’ve been using smartwatches for years, we can pretty much guarantee that you’ve never seen another smartwatch like the Ticwris Max S smartwatch that just came back in stock at Amazon. This crazy gadget packs a huge 2.86-inch touchscreen, IP67 water and dust resistance, as much RAM as some iPhones, and a huge 2000 mAh battery. It also sports face unlock like the latest smartphones, plus cellular connectivity so you might not even need your phone anymore.

The Ticwris Max S works with Android devices and iPhones alike, and it only costs $199.99 right now at Amazon.

We all know that the Apple Watch Series 6 is the hottest smartwatch in the world, and today is the perfect day to get one. Why? Because it’s on sale right now at Amazon with discounts up to $50 on several of the most popular colorways. There’s so much to love about the Apple Watch, especially when it comes to the Series 6 model that packs tons of power and all the latest features.

Now, if you’re looking for a good alternative or you’re an Android user in search of a new smartwatch, we’ve got another option that you definitely should check out because it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

The Ticwris Max S smartwatch has so many features that we’re not even sure where to start. The huge 2.86-inch touchscreen display is obviously the first thing that will grab your attention, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. This Android-powered smartwatch also features IP67 water and dust resistance, face unlock, a massive 2000 mAh battery, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, GPS, cellular connectivity, and plenty more. It also works with Android devices as well as iPhones, so you can use this watch even if you decide to switch platforms.

There’s no question that this is a smartwatch like no other, and it packs plenty of power plus support for all the apps you might want. All that for under $200!

Here are some basic details from the manufacturer:

【4G LTE Network】Supports 5 network modes and 4G/3G/2G networks, global bands, Global travel, only one 4G smartwatch is enough. Enjoy faster data transmission, lower consumption, and more reliable connection from now. Supports Network Frequency: 2G GSM:B2,B3,B5,B8; 3G WCDMA:B1,B5,B2; TD-SCDMA:B34/B39; 4G FDD LTE:B1,B2,B3,B5,B7,B8,B12,B17,B20; TDD LTE:B38,B39,B40. (NOTE: Works with AT&T, C Spire, Sprint, miSpot, Mosaic Telecom, nTelos, T-Mobile, US Cellular, United Wireless, V-tel, Adams Networks)

【2.86″ Big Screen Call Watch】 The Ticwris MAX smartwatch is equipped with a new generation of square LCD screens. With a 2.86-inch display and full-screen resolution 480×640, match the latest HD 8.0MP camera, it can offer whether watching videos, playing games, or good selfies, it will bring you an unprecedented immersive visual experience.

【Longer Battery Life】Give your charger a rest. The 2880 mAh battery eliminates the need for daily charging and helps you keep up with your busy week. （Standby time 11 day in 4G mode）

【Watch Your Heart】 Equipped with a heart rate sensor and a built-in heart rate monitor, you can check your heart rate during a workout; see your resting, walking, breathing, workout, and recovery rates throughout the day; or take a new reading at any time.

【Multifunction】Multifunction: 4G smartwatch, large memory, detachable strap, 2880 mAh large capacity battery, card call, IP67, WiFi. Pedometer, Heart rate measurement, Message, Music Sync Function, Map, Weather, Alarm, APP Store, Sound Recorder, Calendar, Voice Search.

And here are the key specs:

Brand: TICWRIS

Model: MAX S

Color: Black, Silver

Watch Case Material: Metal

Watch Strap Material: Silicone

Operating system: Android 7.1.1

Support system: Above iOS 9.0 and Android 5.1

Touch Mode: Full touch screen

CPU: MTK6739

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB

Face ID: Support

Camera: Front 8MP Side 2MP

Battery: 2000mAh

Battery type: Polymer battery

TICWRIS Andriod Smart Watch, GPS Android Smartwatch, 4G LTE with 2.86" Touch Screen, Face Unclo… Price:$199.99

