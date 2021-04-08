If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

At some point, you will inevitably have a tougher time moving around. As you get older, your joints and limbs start to work at a lower capacity. It is just the way of life. It happens sooner for some people and later for others. But we all start to move slower. Some of us will have to help out loved ones who aren’t as mobile as they used to be and for most of us, it’ll personally happen to us. Getting in and out of a vehicle or in and out of a wheelchair can be difficult. For those situations, a transfer aid can come in handy. These are devices or boards that will allow someone to move themselves or a caregiver to move them more easily from one place to another. There are multiple kinds of transfer aids and, if you aren’t versed in them, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks for the best transfer aids below.

Enjoy the strength

Providing you plenty of room to capitalize on, the MABIS DMI Healthcare Transfer Board is a smart investment for caretakers and families alike. This is an incredibly sturdy board that can hold up to 735 pounds. It is heavy-duty and made from thick, sanded, and sealed wood. Each board has been designed with tapered ends and the strong wooden board is evenly sanded and sealed. The surface coating prevents cracks and chips from occurring. This essential tool measures 32″ x 10″ x 1″ and allows caregivers the option to move patients freely while being protected themselves. It is great for assisting a move to a wheelchair, bed, chair, sofa, commode, or other sitting position. The cutout handles offer extra leverage with a safe and secure grip.

Key Features:

Measures 32″ x 10″ x 1″

Holds up to 735 pounds

Cutout handles for extra leverage

MABIS DMI Healthcare Transfer Board made of Heavy-Duty Wood for Patient, Senior and Handicap Mo… Price:$48.83

Help them pivot

Working to move them in the right direction, you won’t be let down by the Sammons Preston-49984 Transfer Disc. You can get one that is 12″ or 15″ in diameter and these weight transfer discs assist users with limited mobility in moving from one seat to another. This has a 330 pound weight capacity and it can rotate a user 360 degrees. Both the base and turntable are covered with a non-slip, grooved material for patient safety. It increases grip on both the floor and under their feet. It allows individuals to pivot with minimal movement.

Key Features:

Base and turntable have non-slip, grooved material

Increases grip on both the floor and under their feet

Assists users with limited mobility

Sammons Preston-49984 Transfer Disc, Pivot Disc for Transfers, Weight Transfer Device & Mobilit… Price:$42.32

Slide on and off

Moving from a wheelchair to another seated position can be difficult. But the Vive Transfer Board provides the assistance needed for a smooth transition. This allows individuals greater independence to potentially slide on and off themselves. It can provide a way to get from one area to another with minimal friction. This is made from solid wood and features dual cutout handles for a secure grip. It is 29″ in length and is gently tapered for easier transfers. The edges are rounded for safer use. This sealed wood can withstand a weight capacity of 440 pounds.

Key Features:

Allows individuals greater independence

29″ in length

Rounded edges for safety

Vive Transfer Board - Patient Slide Assist Device for Transferring Patient from Wheelchair to B… Price:$39.99 ($39.99 / Count)

Utilize the length

For users who need longer boards, try the Beasy Board Transfer System. This measures 40″ in length to provide the user with more room to slide themselves over on. The weight capacity is 400 pounds, so it can be used by heavier patients. It is made from HDPE polymer, so it features a smooth surface that is easy to move around on. It is ideal for vehicle and mobile transfers. The user can utilize this themselves if they can hoist themselves up with their arms. If not, it should require two people.

Key Features:

Smooth HDPE polymer

400 pounds for weight capacity

40″ in length

Beasy Board Transfer System - Beasy Board Original BeasyTrans (40inch) - 1100 Price:

Help them get in and out of the car

With the Patient Aid Tubular Slide Sheet, getting in and out of the car is simpler. This features a tubular design and a slick inner surface for moving from a car, couch, sofa, or bed easier. It measures 24″ x 16″, so it is small, but allows a patient to slide themselves or with help. This is ideal for the elderly who need assistance with repositioning. It will reduce a caregiver’s back strain while moving a patient. It can be washed in the washing machine and is very simple to clean.

Key Features:

Measures 24″ x 16″

Tubular design

Reduces a caregiver’s back strain

Patient Aid 24" x 16" Tubular Slide Sheet - Transfer and Repositioning Aid for Cars, Vehicles,… Price:$18.95 ($18.95 / Count)