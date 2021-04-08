If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I am absolutely not a professional chef by any stretch of the imagination, and I’m certainly not a connoisseur of anything, really. That said, I’d like to think that I’m an above-average home cook. I can follow a recipe to the T and even craft my own recipes that always end up being delicious. I can also definitely taste the difference between premium fresh ingredients and cheap supermarket ingredients.

Are you in the same boat as me and looking to spice up your dishes )pun intended, I’m afraid)? Well, there’s a new gadget on Amazon called the FinaMill and you should definitely check it out.

Any busy person out there knows that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with prioritizing speed, budget, and simplicity when it comes to home-cooked meals. I prioritize those things all the time. In doing so, however, you often use ingredients that are… shall we say… less than ideal. In particular, spices and seasonings can really make or break a dish, and there is unquestionably a noticeable difference between bargain-basement seasonings and premium spices. What you might not realize, however, is that using fresh spices from better sources doesn’t have to be a pain.

That’s where the FinaMill Spice Grinder comes in.

This great little gadget looks at first glance like it’s similar to other battery-powered spice grinders. In some ways, it is. But it features an award-winning design that makes it so easy to use fresh spices and dried herbs instead of lower-quality cheapo store brands. The beauty is in the pod design. FinaMill comes with two pods and you can get as many more as you like. Line them up or stack them on your spice shelf and you can pop them on and off in an instant. In fact, you can even swap the pods quickly and easily with one hand.

The company sent me one to try a couple of months ago and it has already become an essential kitchen tool for me. And best of all, the white colorway is on sale for only $34.99 at Amazon — plus additional pods are just $9 each!

Here are the bullet points with the info you should check out from the product page:

One Mill Many Spices – Only FinaMill uses Patented interchangeable, dedicated spice pods for each spice, offering defense against the cross-contamination of flavor. Swap and grind different spices with just one hand. No other spice grinder can do that. FinaMill is a great tool for cooking and it looks great on a dining table, it is also a perfect gift for any occasion.

Changing pods with FinaMill is easy, press FinaMill down on a spice pod to click in, press down again to release. This user-friendly and convenient feature is designed with busy home chefs in mind. This feature helped FinaMill win the A’Design Award in 2020.

Refilling our spice pod is a breeze with its wide opening. The spice pod is BPA FREE. Grinding elements are made of ceramic; durable and long-lasting. The adjustment knob is located on the bottom of the spice pod, choose the coarseness to your liking just with a twist.

This package comes with 2 FinaPod Express, they are great for peppercorns, salt, dried minced garlic, dried chopped onion, dried rosemary, and more. If you want to grind seeds with high oil content, such as flaxseed, mustard seed, sesame seed, or grapeseed, please purchase a FinaPod Pro under a different amazon listing. More types of Specialty FinaPod are coming. **Warning, FinaMill cannot grind or chop fresh or wet herbs.**

FinaMill is the only battery-operated spice grinder that offers a 2-year warranty. 30-day money-back guarantee, absolutely no risk to you. For any questions or support, our friendly support team in Oregon, USA is ready to help. No need to email and wait for someone in another country for service or help. FinaMill uses only 3 AA batteries (not included), less expensive to operate than most competing brands.

