While a lot of us wish it wasn’t the case, it’s more or less impossible to have all of your electric devices be wireless. Sure, you can have a wireless phone charger or Bluetooth speaker. But your TV and computer likely need to be plugged into an outlet and your printer likely does too. It’s okay to want to have as many wireless possessions as possible, as trying to deal with cords and cables can be exhausting. They also can be extremely ugly, especially when they are able to be seen out in the open. But there are solutions for that. A cable management box is one of them. This is a console box for your cords in a sense, as you can feed them into the box to keep all of them bunched up and out of sight. You’ll be able to hide them from plain sight and keep your views more enjoyable. We’ve highlighted five of the best cable management boxes out there to give you an idea of how to best make it look like you have all wireless devices.

Fit in well with your home

Image source: DMoose/Amazon

To make it blend in with your home, you’re going to want it to best match what you have around it. With the DMoose Cable Management Box, you’ll have the easiest opportunity to do so. That’s because this is offered in multiple finishes. You can choose from wooden print, white and gray, black, white, and premium white. This management tray with a lid can hide away USBs, surge protectors, power strips, TV and video game console games, adapters, and more discreet cables. This can be used in your home office, entertainment room, basement, den, or more. This is safe to use around pets and keeps plugs away from them. This can also be used as a charging station simply by running the cords through the opening and resting the items on the top.

Key Features:

Management tray with lid

Five different finish options

Can be used as a charging station

Match up the colors

Image source: Kenberrys/Amazon

Make it easier on yourself to know which cord goes to what when you have the Kenberrys Cable Management Box Set. This set includes a large and a medium cable management box along with cable clips, reusable cable ties in different colors, and adjustable cable sleeves. The boxes have a stylish matte black finish and simulated wood grain lids to help them blend in with any décor. It will only take you 15 minutes to set these up to get rid of your clutter. The adjustable sleeves and ties make it easier to differentiate between cables.

Key Features:

Includes a large and medium cable management box

Reusable cable ties, and cable clips

Adjustable cable sleeves

Pick your size

Image source: D-Line/Amazon

If you know the size that you need, choose it from the options of D-Line Cable Management Box. This is offered in large or small, so it’ll fit the area that you need it to. It also comes in either black or white to better fit in with your colors. The large measures 16.5″ x 6.5″ x 5.25″ and the small checks in at 12.75″ x 5″ x 4.5″. There are three cord entry and exit areas in the rear. This has curved edges and a polished lid to perfectly blend high-end AV and IT equipment.

Key Features:

Offered in large or small

Curved edges

Polished lid

Outfit your area

Image source: Chouky/Amazon

The Chouky Cable Organizer Box Set of Three offers you plenty of chances. This comes with three different sizes, so you’ll receive a large, medium, and small box. This is good for kids and pets and will keep them away from power strips and other electrical equipment. There are large openings at the rear of each box to provide ventilation as well as a place for the cords to come out of. Electrically insulated, they provide protection for you and your cords.

Key Features:

Three different sized boxes in the set

Good for kids and pets

Electrically insulated

Save the money

Image source: Baskiss/Amazon

The Baskiss Cable Management Box can accommodate your power cords and strips. This measures 12″ in length and keeps all of your accessory cables tidy and neat. There are double directional outlets for power strips as well as three smaller outlets for USBs, tablets, cell phones, and more. This will protect children from directly touching the power strips and other electrical equipment. This is a cost-effective option for your wallet and budget.

Key Features:

Double directional outlets

Protects your children from touching

Cost-effective option

