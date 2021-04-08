If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There was a huge sale last month on Amazon that slashed the prices of pretty much every Fire TV device out there. It was a fantastic sale… but those deals are long gone and Fire TV discounts have been few and far between for the past month. That changed last week, however, when one of the hottest Fire TV devices you can get went on sale with a surprise discount. This terrific Amazon deal drops the premium $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to $39.99, making it available at the same exact price as Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick. Why on Earth would you buy the base model when you can upgrade for free?

The good news is that last week’s Fire TV Stick 4K deal is unexpectedly available once again on Amazon’s site. But the bad news is that it looks like this deal is definitely about to disappear, so it’s now or never if you want to get in on the action.

Today's Top Deal Amazon's #1 best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speaker is somehow on sale for just $27! List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

This year has been huge for Amazon device deals so far. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product has gone on sale at some point in the first few months of 2021, from Kindles and tablets to Ring doorbells, Echo smart speakers, and more. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were discounted as well. Unfortunately, most of those great deals disappeared last month, which means you missed out if you didn’t take advantage of the big sale we covered last week.

Thankfully, we have some great news if you missed out: A surprise sale popped up this week on what is undoubtedly our readers’ favorite Fire TV device.

The $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is available right now for $39.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick, and you would have to be nuts to buy the FHD model when you can upgrade to 4K for free. It’s the same deal that we saw last week, but there’s something different about it this time — Amazon now lists the retail price as $39.99 instead of $49.99 with a $10 discount.

Does that mean this deal is about to disappear? Does it mean the Fire TV Stick 4K is getting a permanent price cut? We can’t say for sure. But if the former is the case, this is probably an indication that the deal is about to be over so it’s now or never if you want to take advantage.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K page:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV provides a comprehensive voice experience—check weather, view live camera feeds, and more.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Live Q&A with culinary expert and more with a 1-year complimentary Food Network Kitchen subscription.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.