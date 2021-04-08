If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

BGR Deals readers always tend to gravitate to certain products on Amazon more than anything else, which often makes them difficult to keep in stock. Considering how huge our audience is, it’s not exactly a mystery why several of our readers’ favorite finds go out of stock all the time at Amazon. Online shopping is soaring due to the pandemic, of course, so things go out of stock these days even more often than they used to. But when they finally come back in stock, we always do our best to let readers know so they can take advantage of restocked deals.

On Thursday, we’re going to highlight five particularly popular best-sellers that are all back in stock right now, like Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker that’s on sale for $25.99 instead of $36, the awesome Potensic Elfin Mini 2K camera drone that folds up to the size of a smartphone, and the Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR on sale for less than $34.

Today's Top Deal Amazon's #1 best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speaker is somehow on sale for just $27! List Price:$34.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The BGR Deals team sifted through all the best-selling products among our readers in order to find the most popular items that keep selling out. Then, we dug around on Amazon to find the hottest products that are currently back in stock. Examples include super-popular Apple’s awesome AirPods Pro back in stock with a $30 discount and the incredible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop with a gigantic $234 discount.

Sadly, just because these popular items are back in stock now doesn’t mean they’ll stay in stock for very long — especially now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. Any or all of these hot products could sell out again at any time, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them before they’re gone.

Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone

2K Camera: The Potensic Elfin comes with an awesome 2K HD camera. Connect via wi-fi to the Potensic Toy phone app in order to see what’s in the shot as well as recording and storing stills and video on your mobile device. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease.

Hovers above a Fixed Positioning: On the underside of the Potensic Elfin is an ‘Optical Flow’ camera that reads the surface below and enables the drone to hold a steady hover. This technology is effective above most flat environments. Other drones without the Optical Flow camera instead rely on their internal altimeters which is not quite as effective at keeping it stable.

20 mins Flight Time: The Potensic FPV drone comes with 2 battery aims to extend your exciting moment to 20mins in total. Besides, it is easy to replace the battery and safe to charge the battery.

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price:$79.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids, and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward-facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition.

LOUDER VOLUME – Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume; the louder volume makes the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Portable Bluetooth Speakers the perfect speaker for any room and the ideal Outdoor Speakers.

IPX5 WATER RESISTANT – The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is totally Splashproof, Rainproof shower speaker, great Shower Speaker; with IPX5 certification the speaker can resist gentle water spray and splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds, and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$499.00 Price:$265.13 You Save:$233.87 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Sweat and water-resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Roku Premiere

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable Price:$33.70 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.