If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many kitchen gadgets out there that have become must-haves these days. Can you imagine life without your precious Instant Pot? I’m not sure I could even survive at this point without my multi-use electric pressure cooker, and there are plenty of other gadgets I rely on like this Meater wireless meat thermometer that helps you cook steak perfectly every time and the awesome Dash mini waffle maker that’s on sale right now for only $9.99 at Amazon.

In addition to those essential kitchen tools, I was recently sent a new type of gadget to test. Believe it or not, I only had to use it one time before I added it to my must-have list. It’s called the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer and it’s awesome.

Today's Top Deal Save $10 on a 2K camera drone that's so compact, it folds up to the size of a smartphone! List Price:$79.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If you compare the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer to other 5.8-quart air fryers, you’ll see that the $129 retail price is actually pretty reasonable among high-end models. That’s more than fair for an electric air fryer oven that cooks up deliciously crispy food without all the fatty oil you need for a deep fryer. You should also try reheating your food in your air fryer — it’s a revelation that will be a complete game-changer for you!

While it’s true that $129 is in line with many comparable air fryer models, this particular fryer has something that you won’t find on any of the best-sellers out there: Smarts.

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer features Wi-Fi and app integration, letting you look up recipes and even control your air fryer right from your smartphone. Better yet, you can control the air fryer with nothing but your voice thanks to Amazon’s virtual personal assistant, Alexa.

I have officially retired my old air fryer oven and this is definitely my new go-to model. Check out the reviews on Amazon and you’ll see that so many shoppers agree — smartphone integration on an air fryer is awesome!

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer, App & Alexa Control, XL 5. 8QT, 1700 Watt Electric Air Fryers Ov… Price:$129.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Proscenic’s Amazon listing:

Wi-fi connectivity: With the Proscenic home app, Alexa, or Google Assistant voice commands, you can control your air fryer, schedule the cooking, adjust and monitor the cooking process, and customize your own recipes, which is very easy and convenient to operate.

Tens of online recipes & customize recipes: The Proscenic home app provides you tens of preset original and delicious recipes, it is a great helper for the person who doesn’t know how to cook a meal, just prepare the food as the recipes, and the air fryer will cook for you. In addition, you can customize your own recipes and save the corresponding program on the app.

Combination functions: Engineered with three combination functions – Schedule + menu + keep Warm, you can choose any one, or two, or three of them, it all depends on your need. This is the unique function Proscenic Air fryer has, which other brand fryers don’t have yet.

Non-stick & dishwasher safe basket: The detachable basket of this air fryer is made of aluminum with two layers of Teflon coatings, which makes the basket non-stick and very easy to clean. The detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

Cooking fast: The air fryer adopts new technology – rapid hot air technology to cook, the heat is transferred with very high intensity and distributed over the food from all sides and can penetrate through a thick pile of food particles.

Easy to cook & multi-functional: It is easy to make selections both on Machine through LED one-touch screen and through the app. The T21 air fryer was featured with 8 preset menus, you can almost make all the food with it.

Delicious and healthy: It is the best gift for people who are suffering from heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. This air fryer doesn’t need oil when cooking, It has 85% less fat than a traditional deep fryer, but keep the food being delicious the same as deep frying.

Included components: 1 x User Manual

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer, App & Alexa Control, XL 5. 8QT, 1700 Watt Electric Air Fryers Ov… Price:$129.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.