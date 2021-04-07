If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It goes without saying that smart LED light bulbs are awesome and versatile, but they’re also quite expensive if you buy them from any of the most popular brands out there. Thankfully, several big lighting companies have come out with smart lights of their own, and they often cost far less than popular options from leading smart light brands.

Our favorite example right now comes from Sylvania — and Amazon has 4-packs of Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs on sale at an all-time low price. In fact, clip the coupon on the Amazon page and you can get a whole 4-pack for just over half the price of a single Philips Hue bulb!

Can you believe that some smart LED light bulbs like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs cost a whopping $50 each? That’s a price some people are willing to pay because Philips Hue is the leading brand in the smart lighting space. But if you’re just getting started with your smart lighting setup or if you don’t want to pay sky-high prices for light bulbs, we’ve got another option that you should consider.

Rather than paying $50 per bulb, check out Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs while they’re on sale at Amazon.

These bulbs support the same 16 million colors as Philips Hue A19 bulbs and they’re just as bright. They also can be controlled using a smartphone or your voice thanks to support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. They’re nice and bright, plus they’re dimmable so you can tune the color and the brightness anytime you want. In fact, the only Philips Hue feature they’re missing is the sky-high price tag.

Check out all the details below, but keep in mind that Amazon’s clippable coupon on the product page might not be available for much longer.

SYLVANIA Smart+ Wi-Fi Full Color Dimmable A19 LED Light Bulb, CRI 90+, 60W Equivalent, Compatib… List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main details from the Amazon listing:

No hub or additional hardware is required

Dimmable with app and voice control

Create timers and routines to automate your smart home lighting setup

Voice control works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

Customize with millions of colors and tunable white (2700K-6500K)

90+ CRI (Color Rendering Index) for accurate, crisp and vibrant color presentation

Easy setup with the (free) SYLVANIA Smart WiFi App

