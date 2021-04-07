Electric scooters that can get you to your destination quickly have seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent years, to the point where some people would rather purchase their own devices rather than rent them. NIU, the Chinese maker of electric mopeds that are already available in various markets, including the US, announced its first two electric scooters on Wednesday. The devices start at $599 (€599), offering a range of 25 miles on a single charge. There’s also a Pro version of the scooter that features a bigger electric motor and battery.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-selling waterproof Bluetooth speaker is somehow on sale for just $27! List Price: $34.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The cheapest NIU Kick Scooter is the Sport, featuring a top speed of 17.4 mph in the US and 25 kph (15 mph) in Europe, as well as a 365W motor. The scooter’s 365Wh battery needs 5.5 hours to fully recharge, and then it can last for up to 25 miles of continuous riding.

The Pro will likely cost more than the $599 entry price for the base model, but the company hasn’t released pricing information. We know that the Pro will feature several upgrades over the Sport, although some features might be regulated, depending on the market. The Kick Scooter Pro packs a 350W motor and a 486Wh lithium-ion battery that will deliver more power and an extended range. The US version will sport a top speed of 19.8 mph, while the European version will again be capped at 25 kph (15 mph). The Pro’s range goes up to 31 miles, but the larger battery will require an additional two hours to reach a full charge.

The Sport and Pro look nearly identical, and they will come in several colors. The color options will help you tell them apart. As you can see in the image above, we’re looking at color accents for each scooter. Red, blue, white, and black are available for the Sport, and pink and gray are available for

Common features include an IP54 water resistance rating, regenerative braking technology, and foldable design. The scooters also have dual disk brakes, a mechanical bell, and front and rear LED lights. NIU says of its scooters that they feature a robust suspension and frame that sets them apart from other industry rivals. “We believe we have created the most comfortable electric kick scooter riding experience for under $1000, and of course we wanted to provide a superior ride performance too,” NIU CEO Yan Li said in a statement.

An app provides more information about the scooters, support for setting riding modes, and a smart unlock feature. Preorders will start in June, with deliveries scheduled for June in Europe and the US. Global sales will then begin in August 2021.

Today's Top Deal

Save $10 on a 2K camera drone that's so compact, it folds up to the size of a smartphone! List Price: $79.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission