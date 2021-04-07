If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting in and out of the shower can be difficult. It’s slippery and the porcelain of the tub gets slick when there’s a lot of water around it. While you probably have a rubber mat in the bathtub that provides you some traction, you may need additional assistance when it comes to standing up out of the tub or turning yourself around in the shower. As you get older, you’re bound to need a little help too. That’s why a grab bar makes so much sense. This is an easy-to-install item that you strategically place on your shower wall to aid you in moving around in the shower. It can support your weight and give you more stability. It also adds a nice touch and can oftentimes match your shower décor, so it won’t look out of place. If you’re interested in a grab bar for yourself or for a loved one, we’ve hand selected five of our favorites below for you to take a look at. Check out our picks for the best grab bars.

Decide what you want to grab

When you opt for the Amazon Basics Grab Bar, you’ll be able to pick the right one for you and your bathroom. This comes in five different lengths, ranging from 16″ all the way up to 42″, so you can outfit your shower as you see fit. But the real difference between this bar and others is you can pick the thickness you want. There are options for 1.25″ and 1.50″ in thickness to best suit your needs. Made from stainless steel construction, this bar can support up to 500 pounds. It complies with ADA standards and it takes almost no time to install. All of the hardware needed is included. It is easy to clean and won’t smudge.

Key Features:

1.25″ or 1.50″ thick bars

Five different lengths

Supports up to 500 pounds

Get more for your home

For those who have multiple bathrooms, choose the Gotega 2 Pack Shower Grab Bar. You’ll receive two bars in either a 12″ or 18″ length. Each one can support up to 200 pounds of pull force and a concealed mount design allows for easy installation at any angle. It comes with mounting screws and features a convenient design. Made of 304 stainless steel tubes, it features a corrosion-resistant finish that allows it to last for a long time. ‘

Key Features:

Two in a pack

12″ or 18″ in length

Made of 304 stainless steel tubes

Don’t worry about drilling

If you aren’t comfortable drilling in your bathroom, opt for the Changing Lifestyles Safe-er-Grip 16″ Bath & Shower Handle. This is a suction cup device that allows you to safely attach one to your bathroom without having to drill. It must be applied to flat, smooth surfaces that are non-porous. This cannot cover grout lines and won’t work on a textured surface. It won’t be able to hold your full bodyweight but it’s easy to install or remove. All you need to do is simply press the tab levers to securely attach it.

Key Features:

Suction cup device

Must be applied to flat, smooth surfaces

Press the tab levers to install

Find the right size

The Franklin Brass Concealed Mount Safety Bath and Shower Grab Bar from Safety 1st has an iteration for any bathroom. That’s because it is offered in seven different lengths: 12″, 18″, 24″, 30″, 36″, 42″, and 48″. It also comes in white, stainless steel, bright stainless steel, or satin nickel finishes. This exceeds ADA and ASTM standards while providing extra security in the bathroom. Able to support 500 pounds of pull force, it is 1.25″ in diameter to give you enough room to grab it easily. The concealed mount allows you to cover any unsightly screw holes.

Key Features:

Offered in seven different lengths

Exceeds ADS and ASTM standards

Able to support 500 pounds of pull force

Add one to the toilet

The shower isn’t the only place a grab bar can go. With the Moen Home Care 8-inch Grab Bar with Integrated Toiler Paper Holder, you can make it easier to get up from the toilet. This can provide up to 500 pounds of support to help anyone in need. The optional SecureMount design display is sold separately and that will increase the stability. Designed for hassle-free installation, this has a built-in toilet paper holder, so you can keep it close by. It’s offered in three different finishes.

Key Features:

Integrated toilet paper holder

SecureMount design display

Hassle-free installation

