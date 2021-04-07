If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mackie is nothing short of an absolute legend when it comes to high-end, professional-grade studio equipment. Everyone from audio engineer interns to multiple Grammy award-winning producers swears by Mackie mixing boards and other studio gear from the storied brand.

A lot has changed over the years now though, and Mackie also makes a wide variety of affordable audio products that still deliver the kind of quality that made Mackie famous. That includes mixing boards and all sorts of other essential gear, but there’s one product in particular that you should check out right now: Mackie CR4-X 4-Inch Multimedia Monitors are currently $30 off at Amazon, so you can pick up a pair for just $119.99 and see for yourself what makes Mackie gear so special.

If you’re a content creator, it’s crucial that you use a good pair of studio monitors rather than run-of-the-mill speakers. This ensures not only that you have the best possible sound quality, but also that your audio is “pure.” Whether you’re using cheap $20 PC speakers or a pricey Bose sound system, all sorts of different factors impact your audio. Various brands use different tuning, and many of them enhance the bass. That means the sound you’re hearing isn’t a perfect reproduction of the audio files you record, and that’s why studio monitors are so important.

Mackie CR4-X 4-Inch Multimedia Monitors offer the perfect balance between quality and affordability. In fact, at the $150 price point, they’re definitely the best monitors we’ve tested. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you won’t even pay $150, despite how reasonable that price is. Thanks to a $30 discount at Amazon, you can pick up a pair for only $119.99!

Mackie CR-X Series, 4-Inch Multimedia Monitors with Professional Studio-Quality Sound - Pair (C… List Price:$149.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$30.00 (20%)

Here are the highlights from Mackie’s product page on Amazon:

Mackie knows studio monitors, and every bit of that experience was poured into the CR-X Series. Excellent sound, affordable, and sleek looks make these perfect for small home recording studios.

Looking to make it big on the internet? You bring the talent, we’ve got the gear. What better place to start than your audio. An accurate representation of what your videos, podcasts, and more will sound like is crucial to creating great content.

CR-X is perfect for desktop gaming when you need to give the headset a break. Crisp highs mean you’ll hear every footstep, and balanced lows and mids will keep you immersed in every element and storyline.

Sometimes it’s nice to just relax and hear your favorite music while you sip your favorite drink. One way to make it not so fun is when the sound isn’t quite up to par. CR-X brings you closer to your music with full, faithful sound for all music styles.

Brushed metal faceplate, textured cabinet, and classic CR green will upgrade the look of any desk.

Standard models are equipped with 1/4″ balanced/unbalanced and RCA, and 1/8″ Aux inputs. Bluetooth models allow for easy wireless streaming. (See model details for specific input availability)

With the volume/power knob on the front panel, you can easily dial in the perfect level.

Need to listen even closer? CR-X monitors have a headphone output built-in and it’s right there on the front panel. Plugging in headphones will also automagically mute the speaker output.

