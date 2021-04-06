If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many businesses out there that deal with a lot of cash, from restaurants and bars to ATM owners and more. Aren’t you getting at least a little tired of counting all those bills by hand?

In the past, the only alternative has been to shell out hundreds or even over $1,000 for a money counter machine that does all the hard work for you. Even at that steep price though, a money counter is more than worth it for many businesses since they can help cut down on wasted time and on accounting errors. But on Tuesday, for one day only, you can pick up the best-selling Aneken NX-580 Portable Money Counter Machine for just $64.99 instead of $130. That’s a new all-time low price that’s a whopping $12 less than the last big sale we covered!

Today's Top Deal Save $10 on a 2K camera drone that's so compact, it folds up to the size of a smartphone! List Price:$79.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Aneken’s NX-580 Portable Money Counter Machine might be missing a few high-end features like denomination counting, but it’s still loaded with way more features than you might expect in a machine with a retail price of $130. Oh, and if you do want denomination counting, the upgraded Aneken NX-620 that retails for $210 is on sale right now for $179.99 thanks to a $30 coupon you can clip on Amazon.

When it comes to the NX-580, this popular money counter is fast and accurate. On top of that, it uses three tried and true technologies to detect counterfeit bills as well as bills that are torn or damaged. In addition to UV and IR detection methods, this great money counter also senses the special magnetic ink that’s used to print on US currency notes.

At $130, the Aneken NX-580 money counter is already a tremendous value. Check out with the coupon code V8IWAIO8 before the end of the day, however, and you’ll pick one up for just $64.99. That’s an unbeatable deal!

Aneken Money Counter with UV/MG/IR Counterfeit Detection, Portable Bill Counting Machine, Bill… List Price:$129.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$65.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: V8IWAIO8

Here are some key details from Amazon’s product listing:

【PRECISER IDENTIFY】 – UV/Ultraviolet, MG/Magnetic, and IR/Infrared – three powerful methods to detect counterfeit cash, ripped, or damaged bills. Three modes can be enabled simultaneously or separately. ATTENTION: NX-580 money counter only counts the number of bills, NOT the denomination.

【DUAL DISPLAYS】 – With a built-in LED screen, changing the operating modes and checking bill counts is easier. The external LED display showing the client how many bills clearly.

【HIGH EFFICIENCY & LARGE CAPACITY】 – This money counter utilizes a high-speed motor it can count up to 1,000 bills per minute, there is only a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of missing counterfeit currency. The hopper and stacker capacity is more than 200 bills.

【MULTIPLE MODES】 Count, Add, and Batch modes make money counting easy. In add mode, the money counter can add multiple batches together to give you a total amount of bills; In batch mode, set the machine to count bills in a batch of your choice, like 10 bills a batch.

【WHAT YOU GET】Package Includes – 1 * NX-580 Bill Counter, 1 * Power cord, 1 * Brush, 1 * External display, and 1 * User manual (If you received money counter with signs of damage or wear during the shipping, please contact us and we promise to help you solve the problem)

Aneken Money Counter with UV/MG/IR Counterfeit Detection, Portable Bill Counting Machine, Bill… List Price:$129.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$65.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: V8IWAIO8

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.