Make sure everyone knows that you’re proud of your heritage and lineage when you display your family tree with a family tree picture collage. Growing up, most kids have to do projects about their family trees. It helps trace back where we all come from and what our family history is. Many people love looking back at older photographs, reliving memories, and remembering loved ones. Adding them to your home decorating style is a great way to personalize your home. With a family tree picture frame set, you’ll be able to connect it all and show off your history. Even if it’s just your immediate family, you can honor and show everyone who comes over who your family is. There are many variations of the family tree picture collage that you can choose from, so we’ve highlighted a few to show you what’s possible. Take a look at our picks for the best ones and display your family history proudly in your home.

Move it around your home

Image source: Klikel/Amazon

When it comes to family trees that are available to be moved around your home, you should check out the Klikel Family Tree Picture Frame Stand. This is a metal tree stand that you can hang six picture frames from. It is made from high quality metal material and the tree is black with bronze streaks. Everything you need is included, minus the pictures, as it comes with six frames that are great to hang with a green velour ribbon. You can either choose a 13″ or 20″ option that comes with either wallet size or 2″ x 3″ frames respectively. This will help you highlight your beloved family members and allows you to display photos, newspaper clippings, and more. The tree attaches to the base with two included screws.

Key Features:

13″ or 20″ option

Comes with six frames

Metal material that is black with bronze streaks

Klikel Family Tree Picture Frame Stand with 6 Hanging Photo Picture Frames - Medium Metal Tree… Price:$24.95

Display it how you prefer

Image source: Philip Whitney/Amazon

You’ll have multiple options on how to show off your Philip Whitney Metal Family Tree Picture Frame. These family tree picture frames allow you to portray how well your family has grown. This is similar to the above choice where it comes from crafted metal and includes a base for it to be placed on a table. But you can also remove the base and hang it on the wall for a different type of display. Made from bronze metal material, it measures approximately 20″ H x 18″ W. It comes with six photo frames for you to insert your family pictures into. The sturdy stand is easy to put on a table or other surface.

Key Features:

Can stand on a base or be hung

Measures approximately 20″ H x 18″ W

Made from bronze metal material

Philip Whitney Metal Family Tree Picture Frame with 6 Hanging Picture Photo Frames List Price:$49.95 Price:$32.95 You Save:$17.00 (34%)

Don’t worry about a frame falling and breaking

Image source: CrazyDeal/Amazon

Create a different illusion on your wall when you have the CrazyDeal Family Tree Picture Frame Collage 3D DIY Stickers. This set comes with 36 pieces of adhesive acrylic decals that you need to assemble and stick directly on the wall. They have a bright and reflective surface with 2mm thickness that provide a black mirror effect. It’s a fun DIY project as you can peel and stick to restore the design like a puzzle. There are 10 openings for you to put together and create picture frames. These look more charming than traditional frames.

Key Features:

Bright and reflective surface

36 pieces of adhesive acrylic decals

10 openings for you to create frames

CrazyDeal Family Tree Picture Frame Collage 3D DIY Stickers with 10 Openings Photo Frame for Wa… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$11.00 (37%)

Save some dough

Image source: DecorSmart/Amazon

The DecorSmart Love Family Tree Picture Frame Collage is kind to your wallet. It provides the same idea of a collage as the CrazyDeal option but this one is more of a bargain. This has a bright, 3D, reflective, and aging resistant 2mm thickness acrylic material to provide a more high-grade mirror effect. You’ll see the perfect bright and reflective surface once the film is removed. This has been upgraded from 0.1mm to 2mm in thickness, for more elasticity and providing a smoother look. It comes with 52 pieces of 2mm thick acrylic stickers and, when it’s assembled, it measures 82″ x 41″.

Key Features:

52 pieces

Bright, 3D, reflective material

2mm in thickness

DecorSmart Love Family Tree Picture Frame Collage Removable 3D DIY Acrylic Wall Decor Stickers… Price:$22.88

Choose the one you like

Image source: Unitendo/Amazon

The Unitendo 3D Acrylic Wall Stickers Photo Frames Family Tree will fit in with your home. That’s because it comes in different colors that you can sync up with your style. It comes in black, green, red, yellow, or silver and you can choose either large or X-large to better cover the size of your wall. This will firmly press and stay on the wall and the frames are 6″ x 10″. This looks like a 3D drawing as they are processed by a laser-cutting device. You’ll be able to hang up to 11 pictures.

Key Features:

Five color options

Large or X-large

Looks like a 3D drawing

Unitendo 3D Acrylic Wall Stickers Photo Frames FamilyTree Wall Decal Easy to Install &Apply DIY… Price:$28.99