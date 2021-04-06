If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought yesterday’s roundup of the best daily deals online was good, just wait until you see the crazy sales we found today!

Highlights in Tuesday’s big roundup include best-selling Gosund mini Wi-Fi smart plugs for an all-time low price of just $2.10 each with coupon code SPXNK4C6, a hot new Full HD camera drone that folds up when you’re done for only $39.99, a huge 36% discount on the awesome gadget that lets you cook steak perfectly every time, the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this top-rated Instant Pot accessory kit, our readers’ favorite Tuff & Co iPhone case with a big 25% discount, Amazon’s #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker for only $25.99, the deepest discount ever on the gadget that’s every golfer’s dream, Amazon’s top-selling mini movie projector for just $67.17 instead of $90, $100 off the M1 MacBook Pro and $50 off Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, $30 off the eufy Smart Lock Touch with fingerprint unlock, a new lower price of just $29.98 for the beloved MyQ smart garage door opener, a smart air fryer that’ll blow you away, a best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for just $19.99, 20% off Tozo power banks for one day only, another big one-day sale on Kodak portable photo printers, up to 40% off Deconovo curtains, best-selling wireless charging pads starting at $9.34, 65.6 feet of LED string lights for only $21.99, and more.

Scroll through all of Tuesday’s best bargains below.

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6

Drone with Camera 1080p, EACHINE E58 Pro WiFi FPV Drone with 1080P HD Camera for Adults 120° F… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ENZOO Wireless Meat Thermometer for Grilling, Ultra Accurate & Fast Digital Meat Thermometer fo… List Price:$59.99 Price:$38.24 You Save:$21.75 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aiduy 12 Pieces Pressure Cooker Accessories Set, Compatible with Instant Pot 6,8Qt-Steamer Bask… List Price:$25.99 Price:$24.69 You Save:$1.30 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use with GPS Satellite View and Profe… List Price:$499.99 Price:$424.98 You Save:$75.01 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector Outdoor Movie Projector with 100Inch Projector Screen,… List Price:$89.99 Price:$67.17 You Save:$22.82 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,199.99 You Save:$99.01 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (La… List Price:$1,499.00 Price:$1,399.00 You Save:$100.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price:$999.00 Price:$949.00 You Save:$50.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, Fingerprint Scanner, Keyless Entry Door Lock, Smart Wi-… List Price:$249.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$30.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chamberlain MYQ-G0401-E Garage-Door-Openers, White Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer, App & Alexa Control, XL 5. 8QT, 1700 Watt Electric Air Fryers Ov… Price:$129.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender(RE105), WiFi Extenders Signal Booster for Home, Single Band WiFi Ran… Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Charger,3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station for AirPods,Wireless Charging Stand f… Price:$19.68 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W Max for iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro Max,… List Price:$10.99 Price:$9.34 You Save:$1.65 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Thin Aviation Aluminum Computer Numerical Control Technology Fast Char… List Price:$19.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$10.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Gusodor Led Strip Lights 65.6 Feet Led Lights Music Sync Smart Rope Lights Color Changing Timin… List Price:$29.89 Price:$21.99 You Save:$7.90 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.