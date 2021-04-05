If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve been spending a whole lot of time on TikTok lately. It’s not because I have a lot of friends on the platform or even for enjoyment, really. Although I must say, there’s some seriously great content on TikTok these days — people are getting so creative! No, I spend time on TikTok because I’ve learned that it’s a gold mine for finding all sorts of cool products as well as nifty tips and tricks that you won’t find anywhere else.

I’ve been sharing plenty of great finds with BGR Deals readers over the past few months, and people have been loving it. You definitely need to check out this latest find though, because it’s definitely one of the best. A viral video on TikTok recently revealed a brilliant trick that instantly teleports you practically anywhere in the world. All you need is a simple mini projector on Amazon, and one of the hottest new options is on sale right now for only $55.99!

In just over one week, TikTok user Nam Pham’s awesome viral video has been liked more than 2.3 million times. How crazy is that? When you take one look at it, however, you’ll instantly realize why this nifty trick has been shared all across the internet. It’s brilliant!

Here’s the video:

As you can see, Pham has a bare wall next to his bed. Needless to say, you can use any wall in any room, not just a wall in your bedroom. Using a cheap little projector, Pham beams all sorts of different scenes onto the wall next to his bed. The first example in his TikTok is an aquarium scene, but things get really cool after that. He projects a window view onto his wall and is instantly transported to the tropics!

All you need to pull this off yourself is an empty wall and an inexpensive little projector. The APEMAN HD Portable Movie Projector is a very hot option that people have been scooping up lately, and it’s on sale right now for $55.99 instead of $80. Just clip the 30% off coupon on Amazon to make sure you get the discounted price.

As for scenery, here’s a direct link to the free tropical view YouTube video from Pham’s TikTok if you want to try the same one on your wall. That YouTube channel has plenty more great options for window view videos, and you’ll find countless more if you search. What an awesome trick!

Mini Projector, APEMAN HD Portable Movie Projector, Supported 1080P, 120 Inch Screen Video Proj… List Price:$79.99 Price:$55.99 You Save:$24.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from the product listing on Amazon:

Support 1080P & Portable Design: Native 854*480P resolution, Supports 1080P full HD video. The mini projector is 7.8*7.5*6 inches, 2lb weight. The unique leather handle design is convenient to carry.

Remote Keystone Correction: Advanced ±30°Vertical and Horizontal keystone correction. Mini projector obtains a rectangular image with the remote control even at a certain angle. Support multiple projection methods: front, ceiling, rear, etc.

120″ Large Screen & Dual Speakers: 120″Larger screen and low strobe LED light source. The portable projector lamp life to 50,000 hours. Equipped Dual Stereo speakers, The best gift for children. Enjoy home theatre with your family. (No AUX port).

Anti-Dust And Advance Cooling System: The advance sealed optical components design. Avoid dust falls on the LCD screen of tv projector to ensure there have no black spots on the projection image. Advance than other projectors. And with a dual-channel cooling system.

Warranty & Connection: With HDMI, USB, AV; Support iPhone / Android / TV box / Firestick / Xbox / PC. APEMAN product provides a 6-month refund and exchange & 18-month Warranty. If you need any help, please contacts the support team by email on the last page User Manual.

