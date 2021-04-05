Google just released a short video ad that does a great job showing you how easy it is to switch from a different smartphone — or even a banana — to a new phone like the Pixel 5, and what karate moves you can learn while your data is being transferred. Putting aside the obvious shot at a certain fruit-themed company, the fact is that Google provides tools to move all of your data from an old smartphone to a new device. But, whatever you do, you should absolutely not switch to a Pixel 5 right now.

I’ve often said that the Pixel 5 has one massive flaw. The phone feature a mid-range processor that will never be enough to satisfy anyone in the market for a true flagship phone. That mid-range CPU will get old, and it will get old fast, which isn’t great if you’re looking to hang on to your smartphone for a few years.

If you absolutely want a new Pixel phone and you’ve waited this long, then you should forget about the 2020 models. It won’t be long until Google launches the Pixel 5a, which should deliver several upgrades over the Pixel 4a from last year. If it’s a flagship Pixel you want, then you should wait for the Pixel 6.

In about six months, Google will launch the new Pixel 6 series, which is expected to feature Google’s first-gen custom processor. Hopefully, that will be a platform capable of rivaling the best Android handsets of the year that are based on the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100. That Pixel should be a safer bet for the future than the Pixel 5.

On the other hand, if you need a brand new phone right now, then the Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 are available and have specifications fitting of a true flagship. The S21 models already get much better deals than the initial launch prices, and the OnePlus phones were just unveiled. Samsung also announced a few more affordable mid-range phones that will outsell its flagships, which should launch in the US soon. OnePlus sells a cheaper OnePlus 9R in India, which could launch in additional emerging markets down the road.

As for the fruit company that Google might be teasing in the ad, almost any iPhone in Apple’s inventory would be better than the current Pixel phones when it comes to performance. Best-sellers, including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and iPhone 12, all feature much better chips than the Pixel 5 and a faster experience. And the iPhone SE has an even better price.

That said, if you are looking to transfer your data from an Android or iPhone to Pixel, make sure you follow the appropriate instructions from Google’s switch to Pixel tutorial. Google’s full Pixel ad follows below:

