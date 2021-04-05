If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll see that the nation’s top online retailer is currently offering discounts up to $50 on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. Also of note, AirPods Max are actually in stock right now and ready to ship out right away, which is rare. Even with Amazon’s discounts though, AirPods are still quite pricey and are way out of many people’s budgets.

Do you want great earphones that pack some of the same features for much less money? If so, you absolutely must check out TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon with 132,000 5-star ratings!



It’s obviously true that TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds don’t have the brand recognition that Apple’s earphones have. That said, you might be shocked at how popular they are.

These awesome Bluetooth buds currently have more than 132,000 5-star ratings and more than 197,000 ratings overall at Amazon. Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 5-star ratings? They last for about 4 hours of playback per charge and you’ll get another 14 hours of music streaming thanks to the included charging case. And speaking of the charging case, it supports wireless charging just like Apple’s $199 AirPods 2 and $249 AirPods Pro!

Apple’s AirPods are awesome. Of that, there is no doubt. I use AirPods Pro myself and I love them. But if you don’t want to spend quite that much money, definitely check out a pair of T10 earbuds instead — I was surprised at how good they are when I tried them myself. Clip the 20% coupon on the product page and you’ll get these great earbuds for only $23.99! That matches the all-time low price, and it probably won’t last much longer.

Check out some more key info from Amazon’s product page:

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology TOZO T10 Support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP Provides in-call stereo sound Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – TOZO T10 offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with an 8mm large speaker driver – the drive area is 1.77 times larger than the normal drive area.

[One step pairing] – Pick up 2 headsets from the charging box They will connect each other automatically then only one step easily enter the mobile phone Bluetooth setting to pair the earbuds.

[IPX8 waterproof]- Earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. It is suitable for sports to prevent water. Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base.

[Charge on-the-go]-TOZO T10 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case. The charging case supports wireless charging. Providing a convenient charging way with no strings attached.

