It’s another relatively quiet week on the streets of Netflix, but there are two additions that have caught my eye. The first is the superhero comedy Thunder Force, which stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as a crime-fighting duo. Hard to argue with that cast. The other is The Way of the Househusband, which is based on a popular slice-of-life manga about a legendary yakuza who turns into a legendary stay-at-home husband.

Arrivals

Sunday, April 4th

What Lies Below

Monday, April 5th

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The McKellans may be tight on funds, but the family’s never lacking in love as they power through heartache, loss and adversity of all kinds this season.



Tuesday, April 6th

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦 Help Jack and his monster-battling friends make choices to stay alive — and have some fun — in this interactive “Last Kids on Earth” adventure!



Wednesday, April 7th

The Big Day: Collection 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳 Time-honored customs marry with contemporary values — and of course, couture outfits — in this celebration of six more larger-than-life Indian weddings.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In a star-studded evening of music and memories, a community of iconic performers honor Dolly Parton as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Snabba Cash — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪 The lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a charming gang enforcer and a troubled teen collide amidst a desperate — and sinister — pursuit of wealth.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.

The Wedding Coach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Bridesmaids and in-laws and mason jars, oh my! Weddings are a beautiful cause for celebration, but planning one is far from a party. After barely making it down the aisle of her own wedding, comedian Jamie Lee is on a hilarious, heartwarming mission to help six engaged couples overcome the stressful real-life challenges that pop up before and on The Big Day.



Thursday, April 8th

The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, “the Immortal Dragon,” resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.



Friday, April 9th

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷 Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

Night in Paradise — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷 Hiding out in Jeju Island following a brutal tragedy, a wronged mobster with a target on his back connects with a woman who has her own demons.

Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.



Saturday, April 10th

The Stand-In

Departures

Sunday, April 4th

Backfire

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in April, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

