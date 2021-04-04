If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget eggs, the Easter bunny brought a ton of deep discounts for you to enjoy this year. As always, however, these deals could disappear at any moment so you’ll need to hurry to make sure you don’t miss out.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Standard Size 20 x 26 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for… List Price:$59.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$33.00 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Galaxy Projector Star Light Room Decor for Bedroom Starry Night Light for Ceiling, 8 in 1 Smart… List Price:$36.99 Price:$33.29 You Save:$3.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision, 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera, 2-Way Audio, Works w… List Price:$34.99 Price:$29.98 You Save:$5.01 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Ins… List Price:$139.99 Price:$95.00 You Save:$44.99 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yootech [2 Pack] Wireless Charger,Qi-Certified 10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible wi… List Price:$19.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$1.00 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, designed for portable entertainment, Black List Price:$89.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$30.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

INSIGNIA NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 List Price:$349.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$50.00 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

