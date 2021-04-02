If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cordless stick vacuums, there’s the leading company that started the stick vacuum craze, and then there’s everyone else. The problem for that top vacuum brand that we don’t even have to name for you to know who we’re talking about, is that vacuums from “everyone else” have gotten so good in recent years, there’s no longer much reason to spend $400, $500, or even close to $1,000 on a vacuum from that other company.

A perfect example is the new Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which costs a small fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable model from the market leader. And not only is it just as good, it actually has three very cool features that you won’t find on similar models from the pricey British vacuum maker everyone knows so well.

The first thing you should know about the Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is that despite its comparatively low price tag, it has all the basic features you could find on much more expensive models. It has strong 25,000Pa suction, a HEPA filter, all the different attachments you might need, and great battery life that lasts almost an hour per charge. Think about how long you actually use your cordless stick vacuum each time you take it out. 3 minutes? 5-7 minutes at most? You’ll never have to worry about this great vacuum dying on you.

Beyond all the basics, there are also three standout features that you won’t find on Ultenic’s British rival.

First, there’s a nice bright LED built into the brush head so you can see all the dust and dirt you need to clean. Only one brand new model from the British vacuum maker has built-in lighting and it costs a whopping $700! Next, the Ultenic U11 comes with a great stand that charges the vacuum and has spots to store the attachments. That’s the kind of accessory you typically need to buy separately. And finally, there’s an awesome grooming brush attachment for the Ultenic U11 that lets you suck up all that excess pet hair without bothering your pup.

This cordless vacuum is terrific, and it retails for just $219. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find it on sale for $175.20 thanks to a 20% coupon you can clip!

Here are the key details from the product page:

【Upgraded Strong Suction Power】 The advanced brushless motor provides a maximum of 25000PA ultra-strong suction power which enables sucking up all surface dust, debris, and dirt easily and smoothly. Along with the revolutionary Carpet Boost (UC boost) technology which enables increasing the suction power automatically on carpet, it is pretty ideal for a family with pets and daily household chores.

【Multi-function Design】 This 4 in 1 handheld vacuum cleaner not only can be easily converted to an upright one but also comes with a Roller Brush, Round Brush, Long Crevice Nozzle, and Mini Motorized Tool. These will substantially help vacuum cleaning of different types of surfaces, objects, and furniture including the hard floor, carpet, tile floor, marble floor, laminate, vinyl, linoleum bed, sofa, and even the interior of a vehicle.

【Floor Standing Bracket】No need to drilling holes into your wall anymore. The Floor Standing Bracket can charge vacuum cleaner and store both the vacuum cleaner and 4 different auxiliary brushes easily and neatly, which can also make your home looks well-organized and tidy.

【High Cyclone HEPA Filtration System】U11 cordless vacuum cleaner uses cyclone technology combined with a high-density H10 level HEPA filter, 4-stage fully sealed cyclone filtration system to trap more than 99.99% of dust, pollen, and pet dander, and discharge fresh and clean air to prevent secondary air pollution and provide you with excellent cleaning experience.

【Detachable Large Capacity Battery】 Powerful 8-cell 2000mAh top lithium-ion batteries provide up to 52 mins fade-free runtime and advanced 2.5h fast charging technology, ensures thorough cleaning all around the house. The detachable lithium battery facilitates separate charging, so you can purchase an extra battery to extend the runtime or buy a spare battery. (ASIN: B08PYY74QD)

