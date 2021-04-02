If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Reach and light up the areas you want and get the exact lighting that you desire when you utilize a light socket extender. If you’ve ever plugged a light bulb into a socket and realized that the fixture you have is actually blocking the light from reaching its optimal spread, you’ve had to make a change. Either that or you’ve just kept your dim lighting fixture and squinted when you are sitting or standing near it. But there are simple contraptions that can make the light reach its full potential. A light socket extender just simply screws into your light and gives you more length out of the socket. This is particularly helpful for fixtures that are movable and can be used to specifically shine angled light. You can utilize this technology all of your home or office. If you want to better light your current area, check out any of the five light socket extenders we’ve highlighted below.

Change up multiple fixtures

With the help of the DiCUNO E26 to E26 3CM/1.2 Inch Socket Extender, your lamps will shine over more area. This will lower your bulbs further into recessed fixtures, allowing light to disperse 360 degrees. This will extend your current E26 screw mount and your bulbs will screw in easily. Made of flame-retardant PBT, it is heat-resistant up to 160°C. You’ll get four of these in a pack or you can choose a pack of 10 if you prefer. These should be used indoors so that they don’t rust in weather conditions outdoors. The wattage range is 0-60W and the voltage range is 0-250V. They won’t erode and will dissipate heat well. This pack is best for LED/CFL bulbs.

Key Features:

Pack of four or 10

Heat-resistant up to 160°C

Made of flame-retardant PBT

Turn it any which way

You’ll have so much flexibility when you have the E26/E27 Light Socket Extender from lingruiyi. This comes in a pack of two and they reach 4.5″ in length. The adjustable necks and head vertically angle up to 90 degrees and can rotate 360 degrees in either direction horizontally. These work with 110-250V and up to 150W of lighting. These are durable and will last a long time. You can put these extenders in in order to better position your security camera light bulbs. That allows you to see from virtually any angle. These are safe and easy to install.

Key Features:

Angles up 90 degrees

Rotates horizontally 360 degrees

Durable and long-lasting

Save some money

By choosing the Benavis E26/E27 Light Socket Extender, you’re sticking to your budget. This features an adjustable neck and head that vertically angles up to 180 degrees. It can rotate 360 degrees horizontally as well. The overall length is 5.1″ straight with a 1.58″ pole size. This extends 4.5″ out of a fixture to help with any recessed lighting. This should not be used with incandescent, spotlight, halogen, or other high power or high heat light bulbs. It should be used with fluorescent, CFL, or LED bulbs. You can even use this during photography.

Key Features:

5.1″ straight with a 1.58″ pole size

Rotates 360 degrees

Cost-effective

Reach farther

The VEY14 E26 to E26 Light Socket Extender can get you where you need it to be. This has a flexible design and durable quality. It is an easy solution to extending your original socket and the longest selection reaches 60cm. This has a flexible neck and works with a max wattage of 100W. It’ll work with voltages ranging from 100 – 240V. Made from fire-retardant PBT and metal, this is RoHS CE certified. Designed for lightweight LED bulbs, these are easy to install.

Key Features:

Easy solution for extending

Flexible neck reaching 60cm

Designed for lightweight LED bulbs

Up to the standards

The Sun-Rising E27 Flexible Light Bulb Lamp Socket Adapter Extender comes in three different lengths. It is able to flexed in all different directions and is offered in 7.8″, 11.8″, and 15.75″ iterations. Supporting 110-220V bulbs, this is made from PBT fireproof material to keep you covered. It is high temperature-, corrosion-, and erosion-resistant, as well as anti-burning. This is safe from electrical flaming and won’t pose a fire hazard. You can even install two or more to make the cables longer if needed.

Key Features:

Supports 110-220V bulbs

High temperature-resistant

Can install two or more to make longer

