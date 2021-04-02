If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A warm or hot meal always hits the spot. If you’re someone who works the second shift or the third shift at work, your sleeping and eating schedule may be off compared to the others around you. It can be difficult to always have the right meals at the right time or be able to cook meals to get them ready to eat during your shift. This is also true for those who work outside during most of their occupation, as access to a stove or microwave may not be readily available. But if there was a way to warm up your meals so you can eat them hot and fresh wherever you happen to be working, many people would sign up for it. If you aren’t aware, electric lunch boxes are a thing and they can keep your meal good to go until you’re ready to eat it. These can plug into a wall or vehicle cigarette lighter in order to keep that slice of lasagna warm or reheat a frozen dinner. It’s also great if you’re bringing a dish from your house to someone else’s and you can keep it warm on the way. We’ve highlighted five of the best electric lunch boxes for you to try.

Go about your day

When you’re on the job, you don’t want to have to come back and constantly monitor your food. With the HOTLOGIC Food Warming Tote, you won’t have to. You can just place your meal inside, plug it in, and let it reheat or cook until you’re ready to eat. This accommodates 1.5 quarts of food or containers that are up to 8.75″ W x 6.75″ L x 2.5″ H. It’s compatible with most flat bottom, sealable containers including glass, plastic, aluminum, metal, cardboard, and Tupperware. This is ideal for cooking healthy dishes, heating frozen boxed meals, or warming up leftovers. This is ideal for parties, job sites, dorm rooms, offices, and more.

Key Features:

No need to monitor

Accommodates 1.5 quarts of food

Cooking, heating, and warming

Bring it with you easily

Thanks to the innovative design, the FORABEST Electric Lunch Box Food Heater is simple to use. This provides you with two compartments to make it easier for you to carry. There is no microwave required or even a separate bag to put the container in. That’s because this comes with a container for heating and an outer lunch box for carrying. You can place the heated lunch box in the external lunch box and the handles make it quick to pick up. You’ll also receive a stainless steel fork and spoon to enjoy your food with. You can heat this from a wall outlet or from your car. It holds 1.5 liters of food. The removable container takes no time to clean.

Key Features:

Comes with two containers

Easy to grab handles

Takes no time to clean

Work from the car

Any taxi driver knows that there are limited amounts of time to eat during a shift. With the help of the Toursion Electric Lunch Box, you can enjoy a hot meal any time during fares. Ideal for warming while it’s in the front seat, you can use the 12V car adapter to heat the food. This uses PTC original constant temperature heating for a more safe and consistent warming process. This has a removable stainless steel compartment that you can clean easily and then the outer compartment has a built-in handle that makes it simple to bring with you. You’ll get a spoon completely free and the entire outer is made from food grade PP plastic.

Key Features:

12V car adapter

Removable stainless steel compartment

PTC original constant temperature heating

Don’t burn yourself

The U-miss Electric Lunch Box for Car and Home is a warmer and heater. This portable microwave for your car comes with a 304 stainless steel removable container that is easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. There are two compartments, so the heating will go rapidly. There is an anti-scalding handle, so your hand is protected and a steam outlet to let off any high pressure steam to protect yourself. It can use a 110/120V cable from your car or an outlet. It has a 1.5L capacity and is leakproof, so you can reheat soup in it.

Key Features:

304 stainless steel container

Anti-scalding handle

110/120V cable

Have finances in mind

The Vmotor Portable 12V Car Use Electric Heating Lunch Box comes in multiple colors. You’ll love how cost-effective this is as an option, as it is convenient to use and great for a budget. Made of food grade PP plastic, it is temperature-resistant and BPA-free. With the unique heating design, the temperature is more constant throughout for an even cook. It has two layers and a sub-grid design, allowing you to bring the food out conveniently. The indicator lights will alert you that it is on or off.

Key Features:

Temperature-resistant

BPA-free

Two layers and a sub-grid design

