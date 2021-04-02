If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got an outstanding roundup of top daily deals for you to check out on Friday. If there’s a better way to end a week than by saving money on wildly popular products, we have no idea what it is.

Highlights from today’s big roundup include the incredible $6 3M Small Hole Repair All-in-One Tool that went viral on TikTok, Amazon’s #1 best-selling Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for only $2.10 each when you clip the coupon and check out with the promo code SPXNK4C6, the first big sale on Tuff & Co. crystal clear iPhone cases that our readers love so much, a $15 replacement remote for the Apple TV Siri remote that everyone hates with the burning fire of 1,000 suns, Apple’s AirPods Pro back under $200 for the first time in a month, 48 feet of gorgeous Edison bulb string lights for just $33.99 instead of $70, the first-ever discount on Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 that follows you as you move, the compact Echo Show 5 for just $49.99 instead of $90, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99, an awesome new cordless stick vacuum with great reviews for only $175.20, deep discounts on best-selling air fryer cookbooks, a huge one-day sale on Otterbox iPhone cases, another big one-day sale on Airborne and more, up to 30% off Greenworks 80V outdoor tools, Amazon’s hottest fast wireless charging pad for just $8.49, $22 off a popular new air fryer oven, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below!

3M High Strength Small Hole Repair, All in One Applicator Tool List Price:$7.99 Price:$5.98 You Save:$2.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Smart plug, Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Cont… List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6

Clear & Thin Shockproof iPhone Case Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

aarooGo Remote Control with TV Power and Volume/Mute Replaced for Samsung/Vizio/LG/Sharp for AP… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$128.98 You Save:$30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Plastic Bulbs and Commerc… List Price:$69.99 Price:$33.99 You Save:$36.00 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$249.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$40.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$55.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ultenic U11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Station 4 in 1 Self-Stand Storage 25kPa Suction Stick… List Price:$219.00 Price:$175.20 You Save:$43.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer List Price:$19.18 Price:$17.99 You Save:$1.19 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with You… List Price:$16.99 Price:$11.90 You Save:$5.09 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LETSCOM Ultra Slim Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad, Compatibl… List Price:$9.99 Price:$8.49 You Save:$1.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

KITCHER 6.8QT Air Fryer, 1700W Toaster Oven & Oilless Cooker with Temperature Control, Led Touc… List Price:$119.99 Price:$98.39 You Save:$21.60 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.