As much as we might make fun of the endless barrage of nonsensical holidays that dominate the calendar every year, it’s hard to find anything to complain about when restaurants want to give out free or cheap food. Today, in addition to being April Fools’ Day, is also National Burrito Day, so rather than spending the next few hours trying to sort through what’s real and what’s fake on Twitter, why not go grab a cheap burrito instead?
Below, we’ve gathered up some of the best deals that we could find online for National Burrito Day on April 1st, but if you have a favorite local joint, it can’t hurt to call and see if they have any specials today:
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: 50% off the Durango Burrito all day on the app, the website, or in stores.
- Baja Fresh: Buy one burrito and get a second 50% off when you use code BajaBurrito21 online at checkout.
- Chipotle: Chipotle is giving away $100,000 of free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin. If you want to participate, go to the Burritos or Bitcoin website on April 1st starting at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Once the contest starts, you will have ten tries to guess a valid six-digit code for a chance to win either a free burrito or $25,000 in the popular cryptocurrency. Even if you fail all ten tries, you’ll still get a special offer from Chipotle.
- Del Taco: Buy one Epic Burrito and get a second free on the Del Taco app (iOS and Android).
- El Pollo Loco: Use the BOGO Burrito coupon to get a free burrito when you buy one. You can also get a second free burrito if you use the coupon in the El Pollo Loco app (iOS and Android).
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: $5 burritos and bowls all day in-store or by delivery with the Moe Rewards app.
- Taco Bell: If you’re a Taco Bell Rewards member, check the app on Thursday for an offer to earn 100 extra points when you order a burrito from the chain. Plus, if you’re signing up for the first time, you can pick up a free Doritos Locos Tacos as well while you’re buying your burrito.
- Taco John’s: Buy any Boss Burrito or Boss Bowl for $5.
Finally, if you are staying home today and would prefer to have your burrito delivered to you, Grubhub is taking $7 off orders of $20 or more from some popular restaurants, including Freebirds World Burrito, Bubbakoo’s, Jackass Burrito, Willy’s Mexicana, Hot Head Burrito, Chronic Tacos, Savage Burrito, Costa Vida, Barberitos, El Vez, El Rey, Cafe Rio, Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos, Freshii, Taco Del Mar, Rosalita’s Tacos, Hacienda Colorado, and Tijuana Flats.
Remember, most of these offers are only available on April 1st, so get a cheap burrito while you can.
