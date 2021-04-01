As much as we might make fun of the endless barrage of nonsensical holidays that dominate the calendar every year, it’s hard to find anything to complain about when restaurants want to give out free or cheap food. Today, in addition to being April Fools’ Day, is also National Burrito Day, so rather than spending the next few hours trying to sort through what’s real and what’s fake on Twitter, why not go grab a cheap burrito instead?

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Below, we’ve gathered up some of the best deals that we could find online for National Burrito Day on April 1st, but if you have a favorite local joint, it can’t hurt to call and see if they have any specials today:

Finally, if you are staying home today and would prefer to have your burrito delivered to you, Grubhub is taking $7 off orders of $20 or more from some popular restaurants, including Freebirds World Burrito, Bubbakoo’s, Jackass Burrito, Willy’s Mexicana, Hot Head Burrito, Chronic Tacos, Savage Burrito, Costa Vida, Barberitos, El Vez, El Rey, Cafe Rio, Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos, Freshii, Taco Del Mar, Rosalita’s Tacos, Hacienda Colorado, and Tijuana Flats.

Remember, most of these offers are only available on April 1st, so get a cheap burrito while you can.

Today's Top Deal Crazy Amazon coupon gets you best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $2.10 each! List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6 Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission