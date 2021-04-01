If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s always a good idea to have a backup plan. For something as coveted and vital to your enjoyment as a PlayStation 5, you want to be able to use it to its fullest extent. If you happen to be carrying it with you to go somewhere, perhaps to play at a friend’s house or if you’re heading out on vacation and don’t want to leave it at home, you maybe don’t want to have to carry everything with you all the time. Having a replacement power cord is a smart investment. It also will come in handy if you happen to misplace the power cord that comes with the PS5 when you first bought it. These kinds of cords can be used for many different machines, but the PS5 is the hottest new innovation in gaming, so you know you want to know if it works with your console. We’ve highlighted five of the power cords for you to take a look at if you want a backup cord. You should consider them because you don’t want to need a backup cord and not have it.

Find the cord that’s right for you

You may not always be near an outlet when you’re setting up the console. If you choose the TPLTECH AC Power Cord, you can pick the length you’ll most frequently use. That’s because this is offered in a 3.3′, 6′, 10′, and 12′ length option. This is compatible with PlayStation 3, 4, and 5, Xbox One X, Series S, and Series X. This’ll work for game consoles, LED LCD TV, monitors, sound bars, printers, and other devices requiring an AC cord. It is UL-certified, so it’ll protect against overheating, over-current, and short circuiting. This has two slots with 18 AWG x 2C.

Key Features:

Offered in four different lengths

Compatible with PlayStations 3, 4, and 5

UL-certified

Use it for many reasons

It’s always nice to have something that can be used for multiple occasions, like the CHANZON PS5 2 Prong Non Polarized 10 ft AC Power Cord. It is fully certified by UL to provide the safest standards for your machines. This is compatible with two pin TVs like ones from TCL, Panasonic, Haier, Magnavox, JVC, Philips and more. It also works with two prong printers like HP OfficeJet PRO options, Canon, Samsung and more. Most importantly, you’ll be able to use this for PlayStation 5, 4, 3, slim, 2, VR, Xbox One S and X. You can read more of what you’re available to use this with, but it is a lot. You can get 3′, 6′, or 10′ cords based on your preference.

Key Features:

Compatible with two pin TVs

Work with two prong printers

Three length options

Works with the handheld

If you’re still rocking your PSP and bringing that with you, you can use the Superer AC Power Cord. This will work with the PS5, PS4, PS3, PSP, and PSV, giving you a lot of Sony electronic options to utilize it with. This is tested for safety and is UL-certified. The safety training is authorized by OSHA, so this is about as safe of a cord as you’re going to get. It can work with printers, consoles, TVs, monitors, power supplies, and robot vacuums. It is non-polarized and made with superior construction.

Key Features:

Works with PSP as well as PS5

Safety training authorized by OSHA

Non-polarized

Work with the old and new

The Bicmice UL Listed 6 Ft AC Power Cord is an ideal replacement power cord. It has a specific pin and prong design that allows it to be compatible with many different machines. You’ll be able to use your PS5 and many other PlayStation consoles with this but you’ll also be able to use it with a retro boombox potentially. Your cameras, printers, laptops, notebooks, and more are all possible fits for this. You should check your devices before getting this. It comes in either six-foot or 12-foot iterations and has been tested by Bicmice for UL certification and has been approved.

Key Features:

Comes in 6′ or 12′ options

Can work with your boombox

Approved for safety

Save your wallet

The TONIWA 3.3FT Power Cord Cable is compatible for a lot and will feel good for your wallet. This is cost-effective and, even though it comes in three different lengths, the best value is the shortest. You can get this in a 6′ or 12′ option as well. It has 18 AWG and can work with many devices. UL-certified, this is safe to use.

Key Features:

Comes in three different lengths

3.3′ is cost-effective

18 AWG

