From the first-generation model all the way to the current 4th-gen version, the Echo Dot has been the company’s best-selling smart speaker ever. Needless to say, that’s thanks in large part to how affordable this great speaker is. The current-generation Dot retails for $50, but it goes on sale all the time. For example, right now you can get a new 4th-gen Dot for just $34.99!

That’s a tremendous value indeed, but there’s another Alexa speaker that has now stolen the title of Amazon’s most affordable smart speaker. It’s called the Echo Flex — and this week it’s on sale for just $17.49!

Amazon’s Echo Dot is one of the most popular hardware devices Amazon has ever made, and it’s pretty clear that there are two main reasons. First, it gives users access to Amazon’s beloved virtual personal assistant, Alexa. On top of that, the $50 retail price makes it so affordable. In fact, it used to be the most affordable smart speaker in Amazon’s lineup until the company launched an even cheaper model that so many people still aren’t aware of.

A new entry-level Alexa speaker was released by Amazon a while back called the Echo Flex. While the Echo Dot is great for Alexa and for streaming music, the Echo Flex is pretty much a dedicated Alexa device. It’s very compact and doesn’t take up any space on a desk or table because it’s just a small box that plugs into a wall outlet. On top of that, it retails for just $25, which is half of what Amazon charges for the Dot.

Amazon’s Dot happens to be on sale right now for $34.99, which is a great value. If you go for the Echo Flex instead, however, and you’ll only pay $17.49! There’s also a separate deal that gets you an Echo Flex bundled with an Alexa-enabled LED smart light bulb for just $24.99, a savings of $10!

Here’s more info about the Echo Flex from the bullet points on Amazon’s product listing:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Built-in USB port – Charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor.

Connect with others – Drop in on or make announcements to other rooms that have a compatible Echo device. Call hands-free.

Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.

