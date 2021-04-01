If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone knows how fantastic smart plugs are, and there’s actually an incredible smart plug sale happening right now at Amazon that you should definitely check out. Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs are the #1 best-selling plugs on Amazon right now, and they’re super affordable at just $27.99 per 4-pack. Use the coupon code SPXNK4C6 at checkout, however, and you’ll pick up that very same 4-pack for just $13.99. That’s only $3.50 per smart plug when similar models from big brands cost up to $25 each!

That’s a deal you definitely don’t want to miss, but there’s one scenario that these smart plugs actually aren’t that great for. What happens if you want to control three or four different devices that are all in the same area of a room? That’s where something like the Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip comes in, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for only $23.99.

The Teckin SS30 Smart Power Strip has not one or two but four different smart outlets in one compact power strip. Each one can be independently controlled by the free Gosund smartphone app or even with your voice, thanks to support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. The setup is quick and easy, and Teckin makes high-quality products. That’s why more than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have already given this awesome surge protector a 5-star rating.

Also of note, the Teckin SS30 has four USB power ports in addition to the four standard electrical outlets. That means you can charge another four smartphones, tablets, eBook readers, and plenty more without having to unplug anything. The USB power ports aren’t smartphone- and voice-controlled like the outlets, but there isn’t much use for smart USB power ports anyway.

Teckin’s SS30 Smart Power Strip is a fantastic value at $30, but there’s a double discount available right now. Thanks to a price drop and an extra coupon you can clip, you’ll only pay $23.99 if you snag one today!

Here are Teckin’s bullet points from the Amazon page:

Remote Control. Once this smart power strip is connected successfully, you can control the power of your electrical items on/off by the free App (smart life). Even you are not at home, you can easily control your home electronics on or off from anywhere. Also, you can control the switch separately via your phone. Easy to use and install, required a secured 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.

Voice Control. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google home assistant, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart power strip works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Multiple Safeguards. Teckin Smart Power Strip is UL-approved and is made of high-quality materials. Support 110~240V, 10A maximum load. The circuit breaker automatically breaks off when the current exceeds the threshold, preventing plugged-in high-temperature devices from damages. PCV0 materials can protect your home safely.

Set Schedule and Timer. Schedule the Smart Power Strip to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise. You can create a group for all of your smart devices and control them all with just one command. With the countdown timer feature, simply set a timer for the Smart Powerstrip to turn off its appliance automatically.

Warm Tips. Please feel free to contact us via Amazon if you have any problems with TECKIN products.

